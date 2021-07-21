Uncorked: How can wine from the same valley have so many taste variations?

I invited neighbors to this Farrell vineyard-specific tasting to hear from the winemaker, sample the wines and see if guest could pinpoint stylistic differences.

Think about it: Same Russian River Valley location. Same 2017 vintage. Same varietals. Same winemaker. Same harvest conditions.

The difference? They were grown on different parcels influenced by their place of birth. Even within these vineyards, there are unique variations in micro-climate and terrain.

Gary Farrell Vineyards and Winery — founded in 1982 — chooses its grapes from 36 independent vineyards so its large portfolio of wines can vary. The Farrell brand is iconic in California. I liken its chardonnays and pinots to a Burgundian style.

So, could everyday enthusiasts detect differences and describe aromas and flavors? You bet. Sure, we haggled over when plum, cherry, black raspberry, caramel, clove, vanilla, violet, cola, lavender, cranberry, pomegranate, black tea, mushroom, licorice, strawberry, blueberry and smoke were more prominent in individual pinot noirs.

One chardonnay was creamier, another minerals in a glass, another showing elevated acids. Stone fruit in some, tropical fruit in another, citrus notes all around.