Uncorked: Judges come to consensus at Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition in Winston-Salem

Sometimes four or five grapes go into a blend in such descending fractions that it’s impossible to distinguish Mabec from Petit Verdot from cabernet sauvignon.

For this one rubric, I could only ask: Do I like it? Would I buy it? Can I pinpoint any faults or flaws?

In sharing scores, our table was within two points 85% of the time — strong consensus for awarding medals. On occasion one of us was out of range — high or low — and that merited conversation. By adjusting a half point up or down, we found our range and agreed on a medal.

Each year, I surrender a weekend for this camaraderie in Winston-Salem. It’s fun, it’s educational and it reminds me: Three people are NEVER going to assess a wine exactly the same way, and sometimes three people will be all over the map.

And that’s why — after considering another viewpoint — always trust your own palate.

* * * *

This year’s wine submissions totaled 353. That’s more than 100 fewer wine samples than previous years.

Two reasons for the drop-off:

1. COVID-19 has left many wineries short-staffed, and this competition requires each participating winery to put skin in the game.