Uncorked: Judges come to consensus at Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM —After a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, I joined fellow judges for the Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition, to evaluate submitted wines from North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and other regional states.
Grouped wines were assessed by three-judge panels (eight to nine panels each year) against a 20-point rubric for color, aroma bouquet, body, flavor, balance, aftertaste and overall impression.
I prayed for eclectic wines to arrive at my table because it’s brutal to assess a dozen cabernet sauvignons or two dozen chardonnays. Try that and see if your palate isn’t shot, even after spitting out each sample.
My prayers were answered: My table drew Viogner, Traminette, cabernet franc, red blends, amateur fruit and amateur ciders over two days.
On day two, we judged the best-in-whites category and sent a barrel-fermented chardonnay up against other gold medal wines in the Best of Show category.
The table next to ours on Day 1 drew two dozen muscadine-based wines in the morning, so they weren’t going to be judging any best-in-category in the afternoon.
Our table judged 13 proprietary red blends. That’s no picnic, particularly against a rubric that asks: Is this characteristic of varietal or type?
Sometimes four or five grapes go into a blend in such descending fractions that it’s impossible to distinguish Mabec from Petit Verdot from cabernet sauvignon.
For this one rubric, I could only ask: Do I like it? Would I buy it? Can I pinpoint any faults or flaws?
In sharing scores, our table was within two points 85% of the time — strong consensus for awarding medals. On occasion one of us was out of range — high or low — and that merited conversation. By adjusting a half point up or down, we found our range and agreed on a medal.
Each year, I surrender a weekend for this camaraderie in Winston-Salem. It’s fun, it’s educational and it reminds me: Three people are NEVER going to assess a wine exactly the same way, and sometimes three people will be all over the map.
And that’s why — after considering another viewpoint — always trust your own palate.
* * * *
This year’s wine submissions totaled 353. That’s more than 100 fewer wine samples than previous years.
Two reasons for the drop-off:
1. COVID-19 has left many wineries short-staffed, and this competition requires each participating winery to put skin in the game.
2. Some wineries in the South are not happy with renaming the Dixie Classic Fair the Carolina Classic Fair (where winning wines are showcased). So they protested by withholding their wines.
More than 150 years since the Civil War, long memories and hard feelings remain.
* * * *
After 15 years as wine superintendent for the Mid-Atlantic-Southeastern Wine Competition, Jim Collins announced that this year was his last.
Among judges at this competition, Collins is beloved for his upbeat nature, self-deprecating humor and passion for regional wine. His was a labor-intensive undertaking — coaxing wine submissions, filing the proper paperwork, recruiting volunteers, organizing judges (think herding squirrels), tabulating results and assuaging hurt feelings among winemakers. He has served North Carolina well.
Ed Williams is a longtime freelance wine writer living in Greensboro. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.