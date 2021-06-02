Uncorked: Old technique creates fresh-tasting wines, meads in Wilkesboro

‘We’re doing something cutting-edge here. Folks will catch on eventually,” says Nick von Cosmos, owner and winemaker at Stardust Cellars in Wilkesboro, an hour west of Greensboro.
Stardust Cellars is North Carolina’s first biodynamic farm making wines and meads through a process — methode ancestrale — dating to the 1530s in France. The ancient technique involves bottling the wine part way through its primary fermentation, trapping carbon dioxide gas which produces a slightly carbonated wine when opened.
This wine style is pet-nat — pétillant naturel. It does not undergo a secondary fermentation and requires massive human intervention over extended time. The wine under higher CO2 pressure is capped (like beer), not corked. The high-risk process is like sitting across from a Vegas Black Jack dealer while also playing Russian roulette.
Stardust’s grapes are foot-stomped and pressed in small baskets to gently extract juices. The farming focuses on biodynamic and sustainable techniques, including Southdown Babydoll sheep in the vines to eliminate weeds and, ahem, add fertilizer.
Nick von Cosmos walked me through his current portfolio: wines produced from Traminette and Pinot Gris that grow in Moravian Falls and North Wilkesboro and meads produced from local honey with various flavor profiles.
The wines were fizzy and fresh, evocative of the fruit profiles of Traminette and Pinot Gris. The meads were not cloying or sticky. Only slightly sweet, a freshness and lightness jumps from the glass.
I was not disappointed when I gambled on the Scotch Bonnet mead. Stardust Cellars struck up a partnership with a Caribbean grower of that hot pepper on steroids. Infused in the honey, it exudes a spicy profile I recommend in small doses. I was careful to save that sample for last.
I didn’t get to sample the various ciders Stardust Cellars makes or the dozens of local beers that are on tap.
A visit to the small tasting room a mile off U.S. 421 conjures a throw-back bohemian feel. The range of libations on tap explains the board game room off to the side. Visitors will want to sit a spell.
* * * *
Speaking of sparklers, warming temperatures invite bubbles in the glass. The Cava Vilarnau Rose Delicat Brut Reserva ($16) is fresh and fruity — a combination of Grenache and Pinot Noir that brings out a blush. Spanish cava is my everyday bubbly.
Also on the lighter side is the 2019 Beronia Rueda ($12), featuring Spain’s Verdejo grape. This is citrus and mineral with a slight herbal edge.
Austria’s signature white grape is Gruner Veltliner, which is all about the minerals and citrus with an added layer of white pepper. The 2020 Domaine Wachau Federspiel Terrasseen ($18) is a good bet when the mercury spikes.
Moving up the dial, the 2020 FEL Pinot Gris ($28) is a complex white bursting with pear, citrus and kiwi. The grapes are grown in western Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley.
This is the time of year for backyard grilling. The 2018 Frank Family Napa Zinfandel ($39) shows a blackberry and black raspberry profile that is more restrained than those massive higher-alcohol Zins out of Lodi, Amador and Dry Creek.
The 2019 FEL Anderson Valley Pinot Noir ($40) is the perfect accompaniment to grilled chicken, veggie mixed grill or salmon.
Ed Williams is marketing director at Alamance Community College. This column appears the first Wednesday of each month. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.