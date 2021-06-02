Uncorked: Old technique creates fresh-tasting wines, meads in Wilkesboro

I was not disappointed when I gambled on the Scotch Bonnet mead. Stardust Cellars struck up a partnership with a Caribbean grower of that hot pepper on steroids. Infused in the honey, it exudes a spicy profile I recommend in small doses. I was careful to save that sample for last.

I didn’t get to sample the various ciders Stardust Cellars makes or the dozens of local beers that are on tap.

A visit to the small tasting room a mile off U.S. 421 conjures a throw-back bohemian feel. The range of libations on tap explains the board game room off to the side. Visitors will want to sit a spell.

* * * *

Speaking of sparklers, warming temperatures invite bubbles in the glass. The Cava Vilarnau Rose Delicat Brut Reserva ($16) is fresh and fruity — a combination of Grenache and Pinot Noir that brings out a blush. Spanish cava is my everyday bubbly.

Also on the lighter side is the 2019 Beronia Rueda ($12), featuring Spain’s Verdejo grape. This is citrus and mineral with a slight herbal edge.

Austria’s signature white grape is Gruner Veltliner, which is all about the minerals and citrus with an added layer of white pepper. The 2020 Domaine Wachau Federspiel Terrasseen ($18) is a good bet when the mercury spikes.