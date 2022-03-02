Uncorked: Outreach plan for wineries created to target influencers — lawmakers, wine drinkers, foodies

The socially-distanced guest tables are staffed by servers delivering from a “flight” menu. Lessons learned?

Seated guests discovered a more intimate setting which lead to a more leisurely experience, which lead to a longer stay, which lead to more sampling and more sharing. That usually increased sampling and sales.

For wineries, “flighting” allows them to regulate sampling inventory. It also allows them to more accurately allocate staffing during peaks and lulls.

Additionally, guests — left to their own pace over a full glass or bottle — create less strain on servers.

That, combined with some wineries now encouraging reservations, saw supply and demand hitting a sweet spot for both guests and winery staffs.

If the pandemic morphs to endemic, I predict this serving model has legs.

* * * *

Congratulations to Piccione Vineyards near Ronda, recently awarded the Winegrower of Excellence Award by the N.C. Winegrower’s Association. Additionally, Piccione’s Vino di Lusso sparkling wine was a “Made in N.C.” award winner by Our State magazine.

* * * *

Wines I enjoyed at the annual conference — and you might, too: Grove Petit Manseng, JOLO Pink, Sanctuary Albarino, Haze Gray Aviator Red, JOLO Crimson Shadow, Round Peak Tannat, RayLen Category 5, JOLO Carolus XII, Golden Road Vineyards Viognier, Shadow Springs Meritage, Sanctuary Coastal Collage and Shelton Vineyards 20th Anniversary Red Blend.

Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.