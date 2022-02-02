Uncorked: Red blends went from being insurance against fickle Mother Nature to crazy popular wine

This year’s N.C. Winegrowers Association’s annual conference included a session on big red blends — fitting given market share of red wine blends in the U.S.
Facilitating that presentation allowed me a deeper dive into the historical context of blending red grape varietals, the artistic craftsmanship involved and consumer response to winemakers’ alchemy.
Red blends are the second most popular consumer red wine choice in the U.S., lagging only cabernet sauvignon. Go to any Harris Teeter, Lowes, Costco, Publix or Target and you’ll rows of Apothic Red, 19 Crimes and Menage a Trois. They are joined by hundreds of homogeneous West Coast blends.
Perhaps the most renowned wine region on the planet is Bordeaux, France. There, blending is economic survival. Long before winemakers followed artistic urges, they realized the practicality of diversifying their vineyard. Planting multiple grape varieties was insurance against fickle, sometimes wrathful, Mother Nature.
If cabernet sauvignon was under ripe in cold or cloudy conditions, merlot and cabernet franc provided the red fruit roundness to tame acids and tannins. If merlot or cabernet franc underwhelmed, brawny cabernet sauvignon added structure and black fruits. If the winemaker needed to add color or spiciness, fractions of malbec and petit verdot were leveraged. Blending ratios changed year to year, reflecting changing growing conditions.
Recently, Wine Spectator magazine released its top 100 wines worldwide. Three of the top four wines were all big red blends.
The consensus among winemakers across North Carolina is this: In blending, the sum of the parts are superior to the individual parts.
In interviews, I was fascinated to hear how grape varietal performance in the vineyard in different vintages informed annual blending strategies.
Around the world, winemakers have followed the historic lead of Bordeaux: Exploit diversity and leverage varieties that best suit growing conditions.
Here are 20 blends I believe represent value, represent their place of origin, offer a complex spice rack and supersede the sugared-up, fruit-bomb homogeneity overwhelming today’s grocery wine shelves:
Marques De Colbert Reserva (Spain, $6, Bobal and Tempranillo)
Trentatre Rosso (Italy, $6, Montepulciano, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon)
Grifone 1967 Toscana (Italy, $6, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah)
Nero Grande Appassimento (Italy, $7, Primitivo, Negroamaro)
Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone (France, $7, Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre)
Confidencial Reserva Tinto (Portugal, $7, Touriga Nacionale, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tinta Roriz)
Famille Perrin Cotes du Rhone Reserve (France, $10, Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre)
Herdade D. Esporao Reserve (Portugal, $10, Alicante Bouchet, Aragonez, Trincadeira, Cabernet Sauvignon)
Floriography Blooming Red (South Africa, $10, Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault, Mourvedre)
Wolftrap Red (South Africa, $11, Syrah, Mourvedre, Viognier)
Kirkland Signature Napa Red Blend (California, $12, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Malbec, Petit Verdot)
Tres Pico Garnacha (Spain, $12, Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon)
D’Arenberg The Stump Jump (Australia, $12, Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre)
Tormaresca Neprica (Italy, $12, Negroamaro, Primitivo, Cabernet Sauvignon)
Josh Cellars Legacy Red (California, $16, Merlot, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah)
Zenato Valpolicella Superiore (Italy, $16, Corvina, Rodinella, Sangiovese)
Bogle Phantom (California, $17, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Mourvedre)
Ferrari-Carano Siena (California, $20, Sangiovese, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah)
Vina Tarapaca Gran Reserva (Chile, $20, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Carmenere, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon)
Domaine Bousquet Gaia (Argentina, $20, Malbec, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon)
Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.