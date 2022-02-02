Uncorked: Red blends went from being insurance against fickle Mother Nature to crazy popular wine

This year’s N.C. Winegrowers Association’s annual conference included a session on big red blends — fitting given market share of red wine blends in the U.S.

Facilitating that presentation allowed me a deeper dive into the historical context of blending red grape varietals, the artistic craftsmanship involved and consumer response to winemakers’ alchemy.

Red blends are the second most popular consumer red wine choice in the U.S., lagging only cabernet sauvignon. Go to any Harris Teeter, Lowes, Costco, Publix or Target and you’ll rows of Apothic Red, 19 Crimes and Menage a Trois. They are joined by hundreds of homogeneous West Coast blends.

Perhaps the most renowned wine region on the planet is Bordeaux, France. There, blending is economic survival. Long before winemakers followed artistic urges, they realized the practicality of diversifying their vineyard. Planting multiple grape varieties was insurance against fickle, sometimes wrathful, Mother Nature.