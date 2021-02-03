Uncorked: Running a winery isn't a romantic dream, it's an agri-business

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A spin-off of JOLO Winery & Vineyards recently bought Hutton Vineyards, just west of Winston-Salem. The size of that acquisition is noteworthy.

Nearly two decades ago, fledgling Hutton Vineyards grabbed Yadkin Valley attention by planting 45-plus acres of grapes near the historic town of Rockford. I remember driving by there, bemused that a couple’s dream would be taking in so much real estate. Most N.C. wineries plant only a fraction of that acreage.

Absent the financing and resources of, say, a Shelton Vineyards or a Childress Vineyards, I thought Hutton faced a challenging business model.

Years later, I visited there to taste. It was clear many of the vines were struggling and some of the acreage bereft.

JOLO Brands LLC acquired the Hutton property and plans to re-open it in 2022 as Rayson Winery & Vineyards. JOLO has established itself with consistently award-winning wines crafted from Norton and Chambourcin. The acquisition provides JOLO access to nearly a dozen new grape varieties.

The newly-acquired vineyards will need some TLC over the next year, but those 45 acres — plus JOLO’s own 27 acres — puts JOLO on the same scale now as Shelton and Childress — the largest estate vinifera producers in North Carolina.