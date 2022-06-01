Uncorked: Tasting at Zeto showcased selection of Australian wines

In Australia’s Victoria region — as far south as you can go without washing up in Tasmania — one family continues experimenting with classic Italian grapes. And a recent tasting at Greensboro’s Zeto wine, led by Master Sommelier Jonathan Ross, was convincing evidence that Aussie wines can be much more than shiraz (syrah).

Ross and his wife, Jane Lopes own Legend Imports, introducing the world to under-the-radar boutique wineries across southern Australia. Of the Legend-distributed wines hosted by Zeto, two in particular got my attention. Both are products from Chalmer Family and produced in arid conditions where Italian grapes thrive.

The 2021 Mother Block White Blend ($15) is primarily Vermentino with Ansonica, Falanghina and Pecorino in the mix. Perfect for the hot days ahead, it showcased citrus, green apple, green melon and gunflint.

The 2021 Mother Block Red Blend ($15) is dominated by Sagrantino with Piedirosso, Negroamaro, Nero d’ Avola, Uva di Troia and Teroldego in a kitchen sink concoction. A fraction of Spain’s Graciano is in the blend. Bright, medium-bodied with light tannins, it suggests dried cherry, plum, licorice and Italian herbs.

Before reaching for the Aussie labels with kangaroos, convicts and penguins, try something off the beaten path.

* * * *

This year marks the 50th anniversary of a favorite Sonoma winery: Jordan Vineyards in Healdsburg.

Jordan’s focus is on only two varietals: chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. The styles are classic and remarkably consistent across vintages. Its cabernet, unlike many in Napa and Sonoma, is immediately approachable.

In recognition of 50 years, Jordan scheduled special celebrations this month in Denver, Dallas and Nashville. Jordan wines retail for $40-$60 in the Triad market and are widely available.

I’m always struck by the zaniness of Jordan’s owner and his employees — evidenced in their annual spoof videos and playfully-themed Halloween parties. Need proof? Watch the videos at www.jordanwinery.com.

The blooper reel isn’t to be missed.

* * * *

Speaking of special celebrations, save the date:

Aug. 18-19: Asheville Wine and Food Festival, www.ashevillewineandfood.com

Sept. 17-18: Festa Italiana at Raffaldini in Ronda, www.raffaldini.com

Oct. 15: Yadkin Valley Grape Festival in Yadkinville, www.yvgf.com

Oct. 15: N.C. Wine Festival in Cary, www.ncwinefestival.com

If you can’t get some sand in your shoes on Carolina shores, head to Shelton Vineyards, west of Winston-Salem. Shelton’s Sunset Concert series features The Embers (June 18), the Band of Oz (July 16), and the Swingin’ Medallions (Aug. 20). Learn more at www.sheltonvineyards.com.

* * * *

The Oct. 22 Men Can Cook event, the premier fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro, is working to add a curated libations sampling, showcasing local wine, beer and distilled spirits at the Greensboro Coliseum’s Piedmont Hall. More details later on participants.

* * * *

More wines worth consideration:

2018 Terranoble Gran Reserve Carmenere ($18): Among Chile’s signature red grapes, this was too long mistook for merlot. Like merlot, it shows juicy plum, black cherry and licorice spice.

2021 Chehalem unoaked Chardonnay ($20): So many wineries are offering chardonnay now that aren’t beaten up by oak and secondary fermentation. From Oregon’s Willamette Valley wine region comes a bright white — melon ball and granny apples in a glass.

2021 Shadow Springs Seyval Blanc ($22): A N.C. winery still producing this hybrid, a cross of grapes still debated. When so many North Carolina wineries tore it out for more fashionable vinifera, Shadow Springs stuck by it. Bless their heart. White peach, mango and grapefruit, it’s perfect for the sticky days ahead.

