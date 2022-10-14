Uncorked Touring Company in Lexington offers winery outings in a big, purple shuttle

Uncorked Touring Company in Lexington introduces winery tours along the Southern Gateway Wine Trail and additional offerings for beer, cider and bourbon.

Uncorked provides service to wineries in the southeastern corner of Yadkin Valley wine country. The custom purple shuttle features bench seating along the sides with a bar in the middle. In addition to showcasing local wine, tours provide a fun, social experience.

“We’ve had some amazing times around wine,” says Stacey McIntyre, who founded the business with Aaron Paul. “The people you spend time with while you’re tasting and experiencing it all, that’s the fun part.”

The couple hatched the idea while living in Austin, Texas. Paul, an Army veteran, and McIntyre, a graphic designer, loved exploring that area’s wine scene. When they started thinking about a tour business, they looked to the East Coast, which provided a less-crowded environment and put them closer to their families in Vermont.

“We started thinking about, What do we want our last working years to look like?” McIntyre says. “And we decided they should be a lot more fun.”

With the help of McIntyre’s sister, Jodi McIntyre, the couple officially opened Uncorked earlier this month.

The first step for guests is gathering six to 10 friends. Private wine tours and boozy field trips run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wine tours start with brunch at Childress Vineyards, followed by stops at Weathervane, Junius Lindsay and Curran Alexander. The price — $160 per person — includes one wine tasting or glass of wine at all stops except Childress, where guests order individually.

Boozy field trips include stops at Bull City Ciderworks, Goose & the Monkey Brewhouse, Smoke & Oak Premium Bourbon & Cigar Lounge and a choice of one winery (either Curran Alexander or Old Homeplace). The price, $100 per person and doesn’t include drinks, allowing guests to customize their orders.

The first Sunday of each month, Uncorked runs a ride-share wine tour where smaller groups can book individual tickets for $150 per person.

“We are thrilled to have Uncorked Touring Company in Lexington,” says Morgan Brinkle with Visit Lexington. “Their enthusiasm for our wineries and craft beverages shows, and they’re bringing a safe, fun way to experience them.”

To book a tour, go to www.UncorkedTouringCompany.com.