Uncorked: UNCG helps N.C. Wine Association establish goals for state's wine industry

Because I’m COVID cloistered for Christmas, I have time on my hands in the kitchen. Perfect for crafting paella — a rainbow dish of Spanish origin that takes an entire day to assemble. With five proteins and five veggies in this bright yellow rice-based dish, it's chop, saute, chop, saute, then repeat again and again.

I’ve set out three reds and a blush to get into a cooking spirit, two from Spain, one from Portugal and one from France.

The 2017 Monte Real Crinza Rioja ($18) by Bodegas Riojanas is Tempranillo-based and delivers signature dried cherry with hints of cassis, black licorice and cedar cigar box.

Alongside is the 2011 Vega del Origin Gran Reserva ($6) from Spain’s little known Terra Alta region. This blend of 60 percent Grenache and 40 percent Syrah is medium bodied with ripe blackberry, black cherry and coffee.

Joining this impromptu tasting party is a Portuguese wine — the 2019 Monte Velho ($10) an intriguing blend of four grapes produced by Herdade do Esporao. Tempranillo dominates, but there’s also Touriga Nacional — renown in Port wines. The Trincadeira grape is new to me. There’s a hint of Syrah as well. This is lush, fruit-forward, lightly tannic, exploding with plum, black raspberry, anise and blackberry.