Uncorked: UNCG helps N.C. Wine Association establish goals for state's wine industry

UNCG's Bryan School of Business has launched a new survey to assess the needs and issues of North Carolina’s wine industry.
The survey, in partnership with the N.C. Wine & Grape Council, is primarily aimed at identifying strategic priorities. Grape growers, wine producers and others in the trade are asked to rank focus areas that include: improved communications, improved product quality, effective marketing and branding, enhanced distribution channels, a heightened agri-tourism experience, increased funding sources and expanding partnerships.
As an member of the association, I get to cast my vote. My two top picks? Improved wine quality and improved marketing.
North Carolina’s wine industry lacks a true brand, in part because it plays to so many consumer tastes. Vinifera wines (traditional European grapes) differ markedly from Muscadine-based wines. Then there are the fruit wines, the ciders, the meads and fortified Port-like products. Some wineries even dabble in craft beers. Diversity makes it difficult to establish a strong identity.
To my mind, if North Carolina can improve the quality of its products and then more effectively niche market them, the other focus areas take care of themselves.
The Bryan School of Business has assisted with similar strategic research project in past years for the N.C. wine industry. This year’s study includes a new topic: To what extent has COVID-19 impacted your operation?
* * * *
Because I’m COVID cloistered for Christmas, I have time on my hands in the kitchen. Perfect for crafting paella — a rainbow dish of Spanish origin that takes an entire day to assemble. With five proteins and five veggies in this bright yellow rice-based dish, it's chop, saute, chop, saute, then repeat again and again.
I’ve set out three reds and a blush to get into a cooking spirit, two from Spain, one from Portugal and one from France.
The 2017 Monte Real Crinza Rioja ($18) by Bodegas Riojanas is Tempranillo-based and delivers signature dried cherry with hints of cassis, black licorice and cedar cigar box.
Alongside is the 2011 Vega del Origin Gran Reserva ($6) from Spain’s little known Terra Alta region. This blend of 60 percent Grenache and 40 percent Syrah is medium bodied with ripe blackberry, black cherry and coffee.
Joining this impromptu tasting party is a Portuguese wine — the 2019 Monte Velho ($10) an intriguing blend of four grapes produced by Herdade do Esporao. Tempranillo dominates, but there’s also Touriga Nacional — renown in Port wines. The Trincadeira grape is new to me. There’s a hint of Syrah as well. This is lush, fruit-forward, lightly tannic, exploding with plum, black raspberry, anise and blackberry.
Because outside temps won’t crack 30 this day, I summon a summer reminder. The 2019 Chateau d’Aqueria Tavel ($19) from southern France fits the bill. Strawberries, pomegranate, dried cherry with minerality and tight acidity.
Some other wines available in the Triad that truly reflect varietal character include:
- 2018 Pacific Rim Riesling ($9)
- 2019 Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc ($12)
- 2018 Matua Pinot Noir ($12)
- 2017 Louis Jadot Macon-Villages ($17)
- 2018 Gabbiano Cavalier d’ Oro Chianti ($10)
- 2019 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc-Viognier ($15)
- 2017 Bodegas Borsao Garnacha Campo de Borja Tres Picos ($17)
- 2019 Kono Sauvignon Blanc ($13)
- 2018 Boegas Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja ($12)
Ed Williams is marketing director at Alamance Community College. This column appears the first Wednesday of each month. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.