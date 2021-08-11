Uncorked: Versatile Chardonnay can take on even subtle flavor differences

Chardonnay — among the world’s most ubiquitous wine varietals — is possibly one of the most malleable as well.
Absent exposure to oak, crisp apple-melon-pear shines through. When allowed to rest on the dead yeast cells after fermentation and stirred occasionally, chardonnay takes on a creamier mouthfeel with nutty, bready hints. And depending on type of oak barrel, level of toasting inside, length of exposure and newness of the barrel, chardonnay can adopt a distinct vanilla and woody profile.
The River Road Family Vineyards brand is one of Total Wine’s top-selling chardonnays. A recent tasting of its unoaked ($15), reserve unoaked ($17) and double-oaked ($17) tiers served to remind me how consumers can experience the many faces of chardonnay side-by-side.
The reserve leaned on stirring the yeast cells in stainless steel tanks to deliver that creamier profile.
As for the double-oaked, I’m not a huge fan of oak. I found myself combining equal measures of unoaked and double-oaked to reach my preferred style.
The last decade has seen an explosion of “unoaked” chardonnays. When I see them, I think wineries are laughing all the way to the bank. Why? Because introducing chardonnay to an oak barrel represents huge added cost.
To cut corners, wineries produced “oaked” style wines by leveraging industrial-sized tea bags filled with oak chips. Others imply use a chemical additive that mimics oak. “Oaked” wines in the $6 to $12 range have never seen an oak barrel.
Another California brand widely available in the Triad — Chateau St. Jean — markets a “crisp” style, a “creamy style,” and a standard chardonnay, all at $11. This is another fun comparison if you’re curious.
More recently, “buttery”-style chardonnay is trending. Dark Horse, Cupcake, Robert Mondavi and Layer Cake, just to name a few, are marketing this style alongside their standard $10 chardonnay.
Then there are brands that scream their allegiance: Butter, Butternut, Butter Bomb.
Like wood chips or oak “essence,” this particular style is also highly manipulated, leveraging diaceytal-like additives. Sure, I like a hint of butterscotch lifesaver in my chardonnay on occasion, but many of these are like inhaling Cub Scout popcorn.
Still, to each their own.
* * * *
Chilean wineries are increasingly marketing their organic, biodynamic or sustainable efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Three recommended reds are the 2019 Concha Y Toro Reserve Ribeiras Cabernet Sauvignon ($17), the 2019 Vina Koyle Gran Reserva Carmenere ($17) and the Vina Maquis Gran Reserva Cabernet Franc ($24). All exhibit light tannin and are fruit forward.
Also for your outdoor grilling pleasure, try the 2019 Trivento Reserve Maximum Red Blend ($11), a 50-50 mix of Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon. The Trivento brand from Argentina widely circulates in the Triad. Given the two grapes at this party, this new blend is a smooth, juicy and spicy surprise.
Ed Williams is a freelance wine writer whose column has appeared in the News & Record since 1990. If you have wine news, email williamsonwine@gmail.com.