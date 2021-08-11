Uncorked: Versatile Chardonnay can take on even subtle flavor differences

Chardonnay — among the world’s most ubiquitous wine varietals — is possibly one of the most malleable as well.

Absent exposure to oak, crisp apple-melon-pear shines through. When allowed to rest on the dead yeast cells after fermentation and stirred occasionally, chardonnay takes on a creamier mouthfeel with nutty, bready hints. And depending on type of oak barrel, level of toasting inside, length of exposure and newness of the barrel, chardonnay can adopt a distinct vanilla and woody profile.

The River Road Family Vineyards brand is one of Total Wine’s top-selling chardonnays. A recent tasting of its unoaked ($15), reserve unoaked ($17) and double-oaked ($17) tiers served to remind me how consumers can experience the many faces of chardonnay side-by-side.

The reserve leaned on stirring the yeast cells in stainless steel tanks to deliver that creamier profile.

As for the double-oaked, I’m not a huge fan of oak. I found myself combining equal measures of unoaked and double-oaked to reach my preferred style.

The last decade has seen an explosion of “unoaked” chardonnays. When I see them, I think wineries are laughing all the way to the bank. Why? Because introducing chardonnay to an oak barrel represents huge added cost.