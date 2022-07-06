Uncorked: When temperatures and humidity rise, drink pink

Neighbors, former newsroom colleagues and book clubbers recently helped evaluate a dozen rose wines representing a half dozen countries. Rose, sometimes called blush, is fashionable this time of year because they’re light, crisp and unpretentious.

And if you host equally unpretentious friends, then gather ye rose wines while ye may.

Too many consumers brand rose as sweet, thanks in large part to Sutter Home’s happy idiot accident with white zinfandel juice in the early 1970s.

I chose dry and crisp — as serious rose should be — whether the result of direct press or bleeding off juice to concentrate a future red.

None of the wines — pigmented by brief skin contact — were duds; there’s a style for every palate. Typical flavor/aroma profiles include raspberry, dried cherry, rose petals, citrus, hibiscus, pomegranate and watermelon.

I paired 2021 Beronia Rioja Rose ($13) against 2021 Marques de Caceres Rioja Rose ($12), both from Spain’s Tempranillo grape. Guests felt the Beronia had more complexity and spicy fruit and gave it the nod in that head-to-head comparison.

I paired 2020 Chateau Bonnet Rose ($18) against 2019 Reserve de Chastelles Tavel ($11). This duo couldn’t be any more different. Chateau Bonnet hugs the French Bordeaux region and leans on cabernet sauvignon and merlot; Tavel is from southern France and blends syrah, Grenache, Cinsault and others.

The Chateau Bonnet was so lightly hued as to almost be mistaken for a white. The Tavel was so darkly pigmented, showcasing blood orange highlights, that it might be mistaken for a light red.

Guests noted color, texture, weight, fruit and floral nuances, appreciative of wildly divergent charms. Both got the nod as great buys.

I paired 2020 Erath ($15) from Oregon against 2020 Castle Rock ($10) from California. Both leverage the pinot noir grape. Erath — one of Oregon’s oldest vineyards — won in this comparative tasting.

Against a Corvezzo Prosecco Rose Extra Dry ($13) from Italy, I paired an Espiral Vinho Verde Rose from Portugal. Espiral runs $5 at Trader Joe’s and I picked it because of its off-dry, slightly fizzy profile — similar to prosecco.

This pairing provided a nostalgic talking point: My wine journey likely began as a child when a physician recommended my parents pour me an ounce of wine before dinner to spark appetite. I was such a finicky eater, my parents worried. They poured Lancers — also from Portugal, also off-dry and fizzy.

Years later, an inexpensive French rose proved the Goldilocks principle of surviving college parties.

The Corvezzo Prosecco Rose won this match hands down — and not because of its dubious pairing partner. Elegant, bright, just the right amount of fizz.

Some other crisp, refreshing wines for summer:

2020 Aix Quisite Coteaux D’Aix en Provence ($27): In this southern coastal region of France, rose is king. 40% Cinsault; 40% Grenache; 20% Rolle.

2020 Sogano di Arianna Bardolino ($14): Italy’s Bardolino region leans on Corvina, Mollinara, and Rondinella. This rose likely contains some or all these grapes.

2019 Feudi di San Gregoria Fiano di Avellino ($28): My first introduction to the Fiano grape — a tiny-berried white grape renown in Italy’s Campania region near Mount Vesuvius.

2021 Lusco Albarino ($25): Albarino is the signature grape of Spain’s Rias Baixes region along the coast. That ocean exposure always seem to impart a hint of brine to this white.

Domaine Bousquet Brut ($12): An Argentinian sparkler blending chardonnay and pinot noir.

Freelance writer Ed Williams has written about wine for the News & Record since 1990. Send wine news or events to williamsonwine@gmail.com.