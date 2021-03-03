Uncorked: Wine can bring memories to the forefront

As a lark, I buy a Romanian wine — the 2019 Recas Riesling ($6, Total Wine). The waft of petrol here is one I’ve found in top-shelf Australian Rieslings at thrice the price. Where does it transport me? I’m home for the Christmas holidays, freshman year of college. Piedmont Airlines this night has no gate so I join passengers on the air stair in the frigid outdoors. Jet fumes wash the tarmac. This wine takes me home again.

At the college where I work now, I audit Culinary’s Wine Appreciation class. A student rhapsodically declares her barrel-fermented Chardonnay akin to her grandmother’s baked apple pie. Another student — a military veteran — describes his sauvignon blanc as the swirling dust at his post in Iraq.

Many years ago, I held a wine tasting for a reporting team I led at this very newspaper. As a treat, I included from my personal stash a pricey Cabernet Sauvignon two decades old. I uncorked it, only to inhale a wine well down the road to desiccation.

Poker-faced and awaiting their verdict, I invited what memories this wine might evoke.

“Man,” one female reporter volunteered.

“What?”