Uncorked: Wine choices for every occasion and every pocketbook

In the run up to the holidays, emails, texts, and Facebook messages flood in, asking for wine recommendations for the table or party hosts. Somewhere in these 40-plus recommendations, there’s a wine for every taste and budget.

From California’s Josh Cellars comes the just released new vintages from its reserve program. The reliable Josh brand — widely available in the Triad — upped its game with the 2020 Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($22) and the 2021 North Coast Reserve Chardonnay ($19). Both reflect the regional nuances outside hardcore Napa and Sonoma offerings.

This time of year begs for a sparkler. Five suggestions at various price points: Riondo Extra Dry Prosecco (Italy, $12); Ruffino Prosecco (Italy, $15); Gruet Brut (New Mexico, $19); Piper Sonoma Brut (California $21) and for an extra special occasion Lanson Black Label (France, $45). From North Carolina, consider Piccione Vino du Lusso ($35).

The Riesling grape’s higher acids and tropical fruit profile make it a versatile holiday table wine no matter the fare. Three suggestions from Washington State: 2021 Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling ($9); 2021 Kung Fu Girl Riesling ($13); 2021 Pacific Rim Riesling ($11). From North Carolina, try 2021 Shelton Vineyards Estate Riesling ($15).

The red equivalent of Riesling for food-friendly versatility is Pinot Noir. Three Oregon Pinot Noirs worth trying: 2021 Acrobat ($17); 2021 Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster ($24); 2021 Four Graces ($25). For that special gift? The 2020 Gary Farrell Russian River Selection (California, $42) is head-turning. From North Carolina? Most N.C. winemakers have abandoned Pinot as a viable crop. The grape is petulant and prefers specific micro-climates in Oregon’s Willamette Valley and California’s Sonoma and Mendocino appellations.

When I want to go with an upscale but wallet-friendly Pinot Noir, I turn to the appellation-specific offerings from Trader Joe’s. Depending on the season, $11-$12 Pinots can be secured from such specialized California sub-appellations as Chalone, Santa Rita Hills, Edna Valley, Santa Barbara and Russian River.

Two Italian blends for the table: 2020 Poliziano Rosso di Montepulciano ($17) and and 2019 Antinori Toscana Villa Antinori ($19). From North Carolina: 2020 Raffaldini Bella Misto ($21). Italian-styled blends usually are lighter in style, leaning on acidity (courtesy of the Sangiovese grape) and less on tannin.

Over the years, there are producers I buy again and again. These include five reds: 2020 Villa Pozzi Nero d’ Avola (Sicily, $13); 2021 Marques de Caceres Verdejo (Spain, $11); 2019 Castilla de Monseran Grenache (Spain, $13); 2020 Badenhorst Family Curator Red (South Africa, $10); 2019 Bodegas LAN Rioja Crianza (Spain, $15).

Among the whites: 2020 Laurenz V Singing Gruner Veltliner (Austria, $17); 2019 Floriography (South Africa, $10); 2020 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier (California, $16); 2020 Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc Lake-Sonoma counties (California, $12).

North Carolina is among the nation’s largest producers of wine grapes and wine, providing an annual $2 billion-plus economic impact on the state. So, these should not be overlooked: 2015 Round Peak Nebbiolo ($19); 2021 Shadow Springs Seyval Blanc ($22); 2019 RayLen Carolinius ($15); 2014 Shelton Vineyards Port ($27); 2019 McRitchie Vineyards Falling Water White ($22); 2020 Sanders Ridge Trillium ($24); 2021 Raffaldini Vermentino Superiore ($28); 2020 Sanctuary The Pearl Albarino ($30); Burntshirt Reserve Gruner Veltliner ($29); 2021 Haze Gray Dry Traminette ($22); Hanover Park Vin D’Orange ($26); 2021 Childress Sauvignon Blanc ($17); Divine Llama Mustang Sally ($24); 2021 Daveste Viognier ($19); and 2020 Jones Von Drehle Petit Manseng ($30).