 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vegan restaurant coming to downtown Greensboro
0 comments

Vegan restaurant coming to downtown Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem restaurateur plans to open a vegan restaurant in downtown Greensboro.

Brian Ricciardi, who ran Mozzarella Fellas for about five years in Winston-Salem, said he plans to open Radici at 214 S. Elm St., the former site of Pier Oyster Bar & Grill, two doors down from Crafted The Art of the Taco.

Ricciardi closed Mozzarella Fellas on Jan. 10 and plans to open a new restaurant Jan. 14 in downtown Winston-Salem called Dom’s.

Ricciardi, who eats a vegan diet, began Mozzarella Fellas in 2016 as a pizza and Italian restaurant. He gradually expanded the menu to sandwiches and other items. He also added gluten-free and vegan dishes and substitutions.

During the pandemic last spring, Ricciardi changed the menu at Mozzarella Fellas to 100% vegan items.

“In light of everything going down with coronavirus and not knowing if I was going to have a business, I figured I’d go out on my own terms if I do not make it,” Ricciardi said in June. “It’s what I’m passionate about, so I’m taking a leap of faith.”

That experience prompted him to envision a vegan restaurant for his move to downtown Winston-Salem.

Radici — which means “roots” in Italian — will be a vegan restaurant and will have a small menu, probably with some overlap of dishes served at Dom’s.

“I know it’s a lot happening all at once, and it sounds crazy,” Ricciardi said. “But I’ve been wanting to move downtown for a long time, and these two situations just fell in my lap.”​

Contact Michael Hastings at 336-727-7394 or mhastings@wsjournal.com.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News