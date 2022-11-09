Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get discounts and freebies in and around Greensboro

Veterans, active duty military members and their families can get free food and drinks at many locations in and around Greensboro.

Unless otherwise noted, these deals are good on Nov. 11 only. Make sure to have a military ID. It is required to take part in these discounts and freebies.

Local deals include:

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

Applebee’s: A free meal from a select menu.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: A free All-American Burger (with choice of cheese) and side of chips — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bonefish Grill: Veterans and first responders can get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft drink. Available all day, no purchase required. All year, Bonefish Grill offers a 10% off Heroes Discount to service members, veterans and first responders.

Boston Market: Buy one meal get one free for veterans, military and their families.

Bruegger's Bagels: A free medium hot or iced coffee with an order.

Carrabba’s: Service members, veterans and first responders are honored all year with 10% off.

Chili’s: A free entrée.

Chick-fil-A: A free chicken sandwich.

Chicken Salad Chick: A free meal.

Cici's Pizza: A free adult buffet.

Cracker Barrel: A free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny's: At participating locations (call before you go), a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin': A free doughnut at participating locations.

East Coast Wings: Free meal from special menu.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: A full meal on Nov. 11. Also, veterans and active military can stop by on Nov. 11 and pick up a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card that is free from Nov. 1130. No purchase necessary to receive or redeem the card.

Golden Corral: A free meal. Military Appreciation Night will be from 5 p.m. to closing time Nov. 14.

Hooters: Eat free from a special menu.

IHOP: A free stack of Red, White & Blueberry Pancaker from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

K&W Cafeteria: Free dessert.

Krispy Kreme: A free doughnut and a small brewed coffee.

Little Caesars Pizza: Free four-piece Detroit-style deep dish pepperoni pizza and 20-ounce Pepsi.

Logan’s Roadhouse: A free meal with ID from 3 to 6 p.m.

Mac’s Speed Shop: A Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with their choice of one side.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: A free frozen yogurt and toppings. (The first 6 ounces are free.)

Mimi's Cafe: 20% off for veterans and their families (up to six).

O'Charley's: A free meal at participating locations (call before you go).

Olive Garden: An entrée from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and soft drink. The Heroes Discount is offered all year long — 10% off for all service members, veterans and first responders.

Red Lobster: Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., a free order of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw.

Red Robin: A free Red’s Tavern Double Burger, served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants.

Ruby Tuesday: Free sandwich with fries or tots at participating locations.

Shane's Rib Shack: A free sandwich combo at participating locations (call before you go).

Sheetz: Free half turkey sub and regular-size fountain drink at participating locations.

Smokey Bones: Free entrée. 10% off all year round.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and their spouses can get a free tall hot or iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be redeemed for dine-in or carry-out from a select menu.

T.G.I. Friday's: Free menu item at participating locations (call before you go).

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo.

Zaxby's: Free boneless wings at participating locations (call before you go).