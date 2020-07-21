Wendys Logo
Wendy's now has a loyalty card program.

The Dublin, Ohio-based burger brand is offering 10 points for every dolalr spent on food.

For a limited time, new members can get double points on their first order.

For information, visit www.wendys.com.

Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

