Wendy's now has a loyalty card program.
The Dublin, Ohio-based burger brand is offering 10 points for every dolalr spent on food.
For a limited time, new members can get double points on their first order.
For information, visit www.wendys.com.
Contact at 336-373-7145 or at carl.wilson@greensboro.com.
