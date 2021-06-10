Dinnertainment to return to Greensboro's Barn Dinner Theatre

The same actors play lead roles: Kaitlyn Colbert as Doralee Rhodes, Kim Harrison as Violet Newstead, Cora Sharice as Judy Bernly and Andy Schlosberg as boss Franklin Hart Jr.

Several cast members have appeared in Community Theatre of Greensboro shows over the years, including its popular “The Wizard of Oz” that Sommers directed.

Audiences might think it’s easier to resurrect a play that the same cast already had performed rather than start from scratch. Leads already know where to go and what to do.

But there are other challenges, said Sommers, retired executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro and a longtime play director.

“As artists, we are highly sensitized to the reality of what we just came out of,” Sommers said.

“And there is a feeling within all of us,” Sommers said, “that we owe it to ourselves and the world to make this performance reflective of the joy we are experiencing, being back in the theater ... There is an unspoken sense that we have a heightened sense of appreciation for being there.”

Sommers said he expects the audience to feel the same way. And he’s glad that more people are being vaccinated.