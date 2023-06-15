BOOT-SCOOTIN’ BOOGIE OF A TIME: One of country music’s most successful duos, Brooks & Dunn, are coming to the Greensboro Coliseum as the final stop of their REBOOT 2023 Tour. Special guests Megan Moroney and former American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will join the duo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert are still available online, and prices start at $29.