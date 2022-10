Triad International Ballet's performance of "Don Quixote" tonight has been canceled due to "an outbreak of Covid among some of our dancers," organizers said Friday.

For those who bought tickets, the High Point Theatre box office will be in touch regarding refunds.

Triad International Ballet is also offering a ticket exchange for its December production of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 in Greensboro. For ticket exchanges, contact alexia.maas@triadinternationalballet.org.