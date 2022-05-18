Downtown Greensboro's Passport Program returns for the summer

GREENSBORO — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is heating up the summer season with the return of the Summer Passport Program, sponsored by new community partner, Curriculum Associates.

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor for this year’s Summer Passport Program,” Bryan Deyermond, talent partner at Curriculum Associates’ new office opening this summer in center city, said in Wednesday's news release.

DGI’s Summer Passport Program challenges the Triad to spend $25 or more in a downtown business for the chance to win money.

Participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt via the Downtown Greensboro app or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 30, with the first drawing to be held June 3 and the final drawing on Sept. 2.

All businesses in Downtown Greensboro are part of the program.

For more information and the rules to play, visit downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport.

