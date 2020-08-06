Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 130 AM EDT... AT 1230 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM EXTENDING FROM SUMMERFIELD TO GREENSBORO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. VERY HEAVY RAIN WITH RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR WERE OCCURRING. FREQUENT LIGHTNING WAS ALSO A HAZARD. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE TOWNSEND MARINA, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, MONTICELLO, LAKE BRANDT AND COLFAX. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&