Elsewhere's Extravaganza features street party, museum flashlight tours
GREENSBORO — Elsewhere living museum and artist residency will offer a free street party with live music on Nov. 13 during its 12th annual Extravaganza.

The annual fundraiser runs from 6 p.m. to midnight, inside and outside the former thrift store at 606 S. Elm St.

With a theme of Departures and Arrivals, guests move from their homes, to small gatherings, to the museum, and then to an airport terminal-themed street party with music.

Food and drink will be available for purchase. The museum will have timed and ticketed entry for a special flashlight tour and flight simulation.

Or they can take it all in via Zoom.

Guests have been encouraged to host a gathering in their homes before coming to the street party. Elsewhere will mail them a free, deluxe Elsewhere In A Box kit — artist-designed multiples to recreate experiences from the museum using objects and spaces in the home.

The street party is free. Tickets for other activities range from $25 to $60. Volunteers receive free tickets and food.

Learn more about the Extravaganza, register and buy tickets at elsewheremuseum.org or bit.ly/extravatickets

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

