Elton John, Elvis Presley, Prince and other musicians have box sets up for grabs

For all the things that went horribly wrong in 2020, it was a good year for deluxe box sets and album reissues – all good options for Christmas gifts. Of the dozens of such sets that arrived this year, here are some recommendations.

Anthology sets

Elton John: “Elton: Jewel Box.” The meat to this 8-CD set is three CDs of demos, the vast majority being unreleased songs recorded between 1965 and 1971. They illustrate the early growth of Elton and Bernie Taupin as a songwriting team.

Quite a few solo demos sound like they would have blossomed in the studio, while some full-band demos, including the trippy and catchy “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” the horn-filled “When The First Tear Shows” and the rollicking “Thank You For All Your Loving” are well worth hearing.

Three other discs contain lesser known album tracks, while two discs of B-sides are another big selling point.

Shoes: “Elektrafied: The Elektra Years 1978-1982.” This four-CD set chronicles the period after the acclaimed 1978 album, “Black Vinyl Shoes,” when the Shoes got a major label deal with Elektra Records. This box set includes the Shoes’ three Elektra albums, band demos for each album and a fourth disc of non-album rarities.