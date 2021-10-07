Eugene Chadbourne gets experimental with ... well ... all kinds of music

Encountering a Eugene Chadbourne presentation is like unwrapping a Christmas present from an eccentric uncle. You never know what you might get, but you can be pretty sure it’ll be embedded in your consciousness from then on. The problem is finding a container to hold his gift.

Chadbourne’s take on music and his presentation of it don’t fit into any boxes, and left to run around loose, it may infect anything that gets close with a severe case of musical hysteria from its radicalness. It’s best just to say the heck with it, divorce yourself from the confines of convention, sit back and enjoy the musical mayhem that ensues.

The Mount Vernon, N.Y., native got his start on guitar at 12, with Hendrix and the Beatles as his gods. But Chadbourne soon made a left turn, discovering wigged-out jazz experimenters and never looked back.

Before his musical career got into gear, Chadbourne moved to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, working for the Calgary Herald as an entertainment writer and editor from 1970-76, the youngest writer and editor in the paper’s history.