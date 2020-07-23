Mark Harrison is not a gearhead, an old car collector or a muscle car fanatic. But for the past 35 years, he’s tooled around in a vehicle as slick as the original Detroit Iron creation, the Fairlane.
Years later, to distinguish himself from the stock model, founder/singer/vocalist/guitarist Harrison stuck the word Mighty in the grille, just so you’d know what was coming head-on at you at breakneck speed.
The Fairlanes came off the assembly line in 1985. The name was suggested by original drummer Garry Collins.
“We weren’t really into it that much, just reaching for band names,” Harrison says. “Up to that point, I was always a Chevy guy, and Chevette and Malibu would never really work good.” The band even joked about starting a bowling team because there was a Fairlanes in Durham.” After 30-some years, I still don’t have a straight answer,” Harrison admits. “People ask me, ‘Do you have a Fairlane?’ No, but we need one.”
Harrison moved to Greensboro from his hometown of Thomasville in 1982. He didn’t have a band back then. He hadn’t been playing guitar for very long. But he got inspiration from the Greensboro musical talent pool.
“I started going out to see the bands that were hot around town, and my go-to bands were the Alkaphonics, of course Tornado, and Swamp Cats, and that really set the bar high for me as far as what I needed to do if I wanted to have a band and maybe one day actually get a gig.”
Born in Thomasville in ‘56, Harrison hung out at WTNC, the radio station that his dad managed in Thomasville in his formative years. I grew up in that little place, Harrison says. “In fact, I wrote a song about it called ‘My Playground.’ ”
The Mighty Fairlanes’ sound is as eclectic as radio was back in the ‘60s. Even the bigger stations such as WKIX in Raleigh didn’t adhere to one format all day long. Depending on the time of day and often on the DJ’s mood, you were liable to hear just about any type of music. His dad’s station played popular, or Top 40 in the afternoons but had a more rural approach in the mornings.
“It was hillbilly music,” Harrison says. “They didn’t call it country music then.” But they didn’t play any rock back then, so a young Harrison was able to pick from stacks of demos sent by the major labels of artists that the station wouldn’t play. “A lot of times I’d just grab it because the cover looked cool. But I’d take stuff home every time I’d go out there. That’s how I got turned on to so much stuff: Van Morrison, Hendrix, and a lot of obscure R&B that wasn’t being played.”
Blues has been a Fairlanes staple, as has soul, funk and country. The group has always put a hitch in the git-along of any covers they tackled, as evidenced in their funked-up cover of “Feelin’ Alright,” Dave Mason’s ‘68 Traffic hit covered by Joe Cocker in ‘72. The Fairlanes sounding more like the Meters than any of the previous drivers of this vehicle.
The Fairlanes’ 2001 eponymous debut was a mix of stuff from Al Green’s ‘71 funky throw down “I’m a Ram” to Dave Alvin’s twangy honky-tonkin’ bar band rocker “Marie, Marie” with some originals thrown as well.
A promo for the band’s latest, 2018’s “The Longer I Live,” labels it “original house-rocking blues.”
But outlaw country as well as rockabilly and hard core bar band rock is also showcased with all original material. The record is dedicated to the Fairlanes’ original bassist Chris Carroll, who died earlier that year.
“Chris and I played together off and on for 35 years,” Harrison says.
The initial lineup was drummer Gary Collins (The Graphic, Swamp Cats), Chris Carroll on bass and Kevin Wilson on keyboards. Bassist Mark Vernon was an important part of the membership as well. The current lineup is Chip “Memphis” Click on drums and vocals, Colby Jack on bass and Glenn Bickell on keys and vocals.
But right now, because of the pandemic, the Mighty Fairlanes’ vehicle is up on blocks. Their long-running residency at Fisher’s Grille has vanished.
“I played there the first and third Tuesdays for right at 17 years,” Harrison says. “I started in ‘03. We thought it’s only gonna be shut down for a month or two, then we’ll see what happens. Of course, we’ve gone on now for pushing four months, and you realize it’ll never be the same. We’ll do some Fairlanes stuff, but it gonna be light moving on.”
Meanwhile, Harrison is staying busy writing songs in his home studio, preparing to do an acoustic solo record.
“I went from playing 38 to 40 years just wide open, and you start telling yourself after a while, ‘Well, it’s slowed down a little bit.’ Well, it happened. It stopped.”
He’s clearing the shelves, mixing in songs written in the past year with stuff that’s been gathering dust for a while. “We’re all in the same storm, but everybody’s lives are different,” he says. That’s the motivation for one of his new songs, “Same Storm, Different Boats,” with a gospel/soulful melody similar to the The Staples Singer’s “I’ll Take You There.”
“It’s just a project that you need to do to just kinda clear the air, get out of you and move on. Not gonna sell out of records, not that kind of business right now, selling hard copies. You just have to do it hopefully in a financially responsible way. Get your work out there and share it.”
The Fairlanes will ride again, but when and on what track is anybody’s guess.
“2020 is about a write-off,” Harrison acknowledges. “It’s time for me to just put my focus and energy on playing solo. And then as things loosen up a little bit, and people’s budgets allow it, I can bring my musicians back in, either as a duo or as a full band.”
