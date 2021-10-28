Fall and Halloween events, farm adventures, haunted houses and more

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. We’ve gathered a list of things to do to celebrate cooler weather and the spooky holiday.
Events
Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28-30 and 1-6 p.m. Oct. 31: Halloween Costume Weekend at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 Highway 68 N, Stokesdale. Pirates of Port Royale, raffles, wine and candy pairings, selfie booth. Free admission. Face coverings required when inside. Costumes encouraged.
4 p.m. Oct. 28: Halloween Hoopla at Home on Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats and decorations.
7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 28: GRAWLoween Trivia Night on Facebook. $15 donation goes to Youth Focus at youthfocus.org/grawl. The group creates safe places for vulnerable youth in crisis.
4 p.m. Oct. 29: Gallero Records Halloween Party at 3720 S. Holden Road, Greensboro. Tickets at tinyurl.com/r8utwzz4. Costume contest.
4 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30: Burlington Dark in the Park at Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St., Burlington. Trick-or-treating, aerial silk show, fireworks, carnival games, Haunted Stadium and more. Free entry. $15 for Haunted Stadium attraction. visitalamance.com.
4-11:30 p.m. Oct. 29: Halloween Costume Party at Dram and Draught, 300 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. DJ will play ‘80s music. Costume contest.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30: Let’s Craft! Lollipop Spiders and Ghosts at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Masks required.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 30: Day of the Dead at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Learning experience about the Latin American holiday with altar exhibit through Nov. 6, craft projects at 10 a.m. and a family film at noon.
1-4 p.m. Oct. 30: Howloween at Country Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. Four-legged and two-legged friends can participate in a costume party with treats.
4 p.m. Oct. 30: Greensboro Spooktacular at 5575 Garden Village Way, Greensboro. Hosted by Cheer Elite and Daliana Dance. Trunk-or-treat, hayrides, face painting, inflatables, costume contests, music, screening of “Hocus Pocus,” chili cook-off and more.
4:45-6:45 p.m. Oct. 30: Howl-O-Ween Twilight Tour at the Conservators Center, 676 E. Hughes Mill Road, Burlington. Guided tour. Howl-O-Ween decorated nature trails. Ages 12 and older. $26 adults at animalparknc.org. Reservations required. 336-421-0883 or animalparknc.org.
5 p.m. Oct. 30: Boxcar Halloween Party at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro.
7 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Party with Killer Wabbits at Folly’s — Draft & Snack, 148 N. Main St., Kernersville. Live music, games, costume contest. Costumes recommended.
7-9 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Safari at Piedmont Environmental Center, 1220 Penny Road, High Point. Meet “animals” who tell amazing things about their lives on a 45-minute safari hike. Apple cider, cookies and a campfire afterwards. Bring flashlights and wear appropriate shoes. Free. 336-883-8531.
8 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Comedy Showcase at The Comic Dimension, 2823 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. Comedian showcase. $5. Costumes encouraged.
8 p.m. Oct. 30: RetroVinyl Live at Garage Tavern Halloween Party, 5211-A W. Market St., Greensboro. Costume contest.
8-11 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween with Flat Blak Cadillac at Baxter’s Tavern, 536 Farragut St., Greensboro. Live music. Costumes encouraged.
9 p.m. Oct. 30: Halloween Party 2021 at Arizona Pete’s, 2900 Patterson St., Greensboro.
Oct. 31: Sunday Funday: Halloween Edition at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 W Lewis St, Greensboro. Halloween-themed yoga at 11 a.m.; Live music by Russell Thompson at 2-5 p.m.; DJ Mike Wawa at 6-9 p.m.; $1 mimosas, $10 bottles of champagne, along with Halloween cocktails.
10 p.m. Oct. 31: GHOE Finale Halloween Party at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St,. Greensboro. Costumes encouraged. Tickets at tinyurl.com/xkek3kr2.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6: Pumpkin Smash at Lake Brandt Marina, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. Bring your pumpkins to launch from a slingshot or smash it with a sledgehammer. Pumpkins remains will be composted. Free.
Farm adventures
McLaurin Farms, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Oct. 30-31. $12 for 3 and older at mclaurinfarms.com/pumpkin-patch.html. Pumpkin patch, train rides, jump pad, glitter tattoos, petting farm, playground, concessions. mclaurinfarms.com.
J. Razz and Tazz Farm, 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville. 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Maze $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11, 3 and younger are free. Add tour for $5. $10 for play area. $10 for Halloween Light Show. Combo tickets available. Cash or check only. Corn maze, flashlight corn maze, wagon farm tours, pumpkin patch, Halloween Light Show Hayride with singing pumpkins (Friday and Saturday nights). 336-697-1675 or jrazz.com. Facemasks required. COVID-19 precautions in effect.
Kersey Valley Maize Adventure, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. $25.63 general admission, $15.56 seniors. Corn maze, train, jumping pillows, slide, pedal carts, cow train, kid zip lines, rock wall, bungee trampolines, treehouse village and dinosaur discovery. 336-431-1700, maizeadventure.com. For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.
Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm, 545 Service Road, Ruffin. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. $12, children 2 and younger are free. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, barrel train, hay ride, corn cannon, hay mountain, jumping pillow and more. 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com.
Zane’s Clodbuster Farms, 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville. Corn maze: 3-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Hayrides: 4-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Flashlight maze: Dusk-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $7 corn maze or hayride, $12 combo ticket. 3 and younger are free. Corn maze, hay rides, bonfires, animals, games, pumpkin patch. zanesclodbusterfarms.com/fall-festivities. Masks required. COVID-19 precautions in place.
Smith Hollow Farm, 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Nov. 6-7. $10, 2 and younger are free. Corn maze, hayride, animal viewing, activities and games. 336-813-2409 or smithhollowfarm.com. Pumpkin patch, horse rides ($5), fire engine train ($3) and concessions are extra.
Cedar Hill Family Farm, 2803 George York Road, Randleman. 6-8 p.m. Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 6. $5 for 4 and older. Corn maze, hay ride, pumpkin patch, outdoor play area. 336-410-2221 or cedarhillfamilyfarm.com.
Haunted attractions
The Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp. 8-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. $25 online or at the box office. Fast Pass tickets are only available at the box office. Scary attractions including American Horror Story’s Mr. Twisty. hollywoodhorrorshow.com. Parking is free.
Kersey Valley Spookywoods, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8-10 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 6. $30.20 for Friday and Sunday, $35.70 for Saturday, $59.49 for VIP and $79.63 for Immediate Access. Scary attractions including West Manor Hospital, Archmaze and more. 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com. For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.
Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 6. $35 general admission, $50 Fast Pass, $65 All-Access Pass. Scary attractions including Monster Midway including a parade at 7 p.m. led by The Casket Car with Eddie and Dawn the Snake. woodsofterror.com. For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.
Bugle Boy Farm’s Horror House, 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield. 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30. $5 entrance, $10 per person for horror house walk-through. Five environments in the horror house. bugleboyfarm.com/horror-house.