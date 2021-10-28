Fall and Halloween events, farm adventures, haunted houses and more

Haunted attractions

The Original Hollywood Horror Show, 6333 Bass Mountain Road, Snow Camp. 8-11 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. $25 online or at the box office. Fast Pass tickets are only available at the box office. Scary attractions including American Horror Story’s Mr. Twisty. hollywoodhorrorshow.com. Parking is free.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. 8-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 8-10 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 6. $30.20 for Friday and Sunday, $35.70 for Saturday, $59.49 for VIP and $79.63 for Immediate Access. Scary attractions including West Manor Hospital, Archmaze and more. 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com. For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.

Woods of Terror, 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 6. $35 general admission, $50 Fast Pass, $65 All-Access Pass. Scary attractions including Monster Midway including a parade at 7 p.m. led by The Casket Car with Eddie and Dawn the Snake. woodsofterror.com. For best results, book tickets online before you go. Parking is $5 cash.

Bugle Boy Farm’s Horror House, 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield. 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30. $5 entrance, $10 per person for horror house walk-through. Five environments in the horror house. bugleboyfarm.com/horror-house.