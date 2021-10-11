Fall fun: Farm adventures, events, haunted houses and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner. We've gathered a list of things to do to celebrate cooler weather and the spooky holiday.

Events

Through Oct. 24: Virtual Costume Contest on Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Upload a photo of yourself in costume to the Virtual Costume Contest post. Greensboro Youth Council members will judge the Best Children’s Costume and Best Family Costume. The Fan Favorite Costume will be chosen by the costume with the most likes on Facebook. Winners will be announced Oct. 30.

5:30 p.m. Oct. 14: Halloween-Inspired Hot Glass Cold Beer at Starworks, 100 Russell Drive, Star. Glassblowing demonstration by Leana Quade. Hilltop Seafood food truck will be on-site. 910-428-9001 or StarworksNC.org.

4 p.m. Oct. 14, 22, 28: Halloween Hoopla at Home on Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Learn how to make economical Halloween games, treats and decorations.

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16: Ghost Stories in the Park at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. 10th annual event with professional storyteller Donna Washington. Snacks and pumpkin decorating. highpointnc.gov.