Fall fun: Haunted attractions, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and it's time to hit the corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more.
We rounded up a list of haunted attractions, as well as upcoming fall events, including:
Ongoing
What: Woods of Terror
When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: 5601 North Church St., Greensboro
Admission: $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access
What to expect: 13 attractions and more
Information: woodsofterror.com
* * * *
What: Spookywoods 2022
When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
Admission: $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos
What to expect: Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions, more
Information: spookywoods.com
* * * *
What: J. Razz & Tazz Farm
When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday (Haunted Forest not open on Sunday)
Where: 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville
Admission: Cash only. Big Corn Maze — $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11 and free for 3 and younger; Play area — $10 for 2 and older; Halloween Light Show — $10 for 4 and older
What to expect: Corn maze, mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain
Information: jrazz.com
* * * *
What: Horror House
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 8, 22, 28
Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield
Admission: $15
What to expect: Five indoor haunted environments
Information: bugleboyfarms.com
* * * *
What: Maize Adventure
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30
Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale
Admission: $25 for 4 and older, $10 for 65 and older at maizeadventure.com/calendar
What to expect: Corn maze, train rides, games, mega slide, jumping pillows and more
Information: maizeadventure.com
* * * *
What: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 6
Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville
Admission: $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra.
What to expect: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more
Information: tinyurl.com/yckk2rfd
* * * *
What: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail
When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 27-31 and Nov. 4-5
Where: 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove
Admission: $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k
Information: spookybottom.com
* * * *
What: Armstrong Artisan Farm Fall Activities
When: Corn maze and fall festival 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5; Night Maze 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 28-29; and Spooky Maze Oct. 21-22
Where: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove
What to expect: Corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, petting zoo, jumping pillow, apple cannons, pumpking bowling and more
Admission: $12 for adults and $10 for kids; $10 for Night Corn Maze, $10 for Spooky Maze
Information: armstrongartisanfarm.com/events
* * * *
What: Ghost Train Halloween Festival at Tweetsie Railroad
When: Now through Oct. 29 (Friday and Saturday nights)
Where: Blowing Rock
Admission: $52 for 13 and older and $35 for ages 3-12
What to expect: Haunted park with Ghost Train
Information: tweetsie.com
* * * *
What: Hacker House Haunted House 2002
When: Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29
Where: 188 Hacker House Trail, Pilot Mountain
Admission: $25 ($20 on Oct. 31) at hackerhouse.ticketleap.com
Information: hackerhouse.com
* * * *
What: The Corntacular Adventure
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30
Where: Harvests Ridge Farm, 545 Service Road, Ruffin
Admission: $12 and 2 and younger are free. Corn cannon costs extra.
What to expect: Corn maze, jumping pillow, slide, barrel train, hay ride, corn box, ball pit and more.
Information: comegetlost.com
Events
What: Fall Festival
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield
Admission: $5 per car
What to expect: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, children's activities, food truck, more
Information: bugleboyfarms.com
* * * *
What: Bur-Mil Park Fall Festival
When: 10 .m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: Bur-Mil-Park, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Kids activities, face painting, hay ride, bounce slides, vendors, food trucks, more
Information: tinyurl.com/2p9bmyaa
* * * *
What: Seventh annual Fall on the Farm
When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8
Where: A Fairview Farm, 3053 Fairview Farm Road, Asheboro
Admission: $5 for adults with 12 and younger free, $3 hay rides with 2 and younger free
What to expect: Live music, food vendors, bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, animals and more.
Information: tinyurl.com/mndt37d6
* * * *
What: Trunk-or-Treat
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Candy, costumes, decorated cars
* * * *
What: Vampire Ball
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Teen event with costume contest, dancing, games, snacks, candy
* * * *
What: Greensboro Youth Council's Ghoulash!
When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Scare-free event with candy, games, costume contest, more
* * * *
What: SpookyFest
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22
Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Drop off kids 5-12 for games, prizes, costume contest for each age. Pick kids up at 4:45 p.m.
* * * *
What: Halloween Hoopla
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: games, crafts, prizes, more
* * * *
What: Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Fall Dance
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: An inclusive fall dance for those 13 and older with all abilities
* * * *
What: Creepy Creatures
When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: $2 per family. Register at tinyurl.com/3euz52wy.
What to expect: An hour of interactive learning for kids "creepy creatures" in nature
* * * *
What: Costume Paddle
When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: $15 to rent one-person kayak, $25 for two-person kayak or $8 launch fee if you bring your own kayak
What to expect: Come in costume for a kayak paddle. Boats can be decorated, too. Children younger than 13 must be in a two-person boat with an adult.
* * * *
What: Spooky Stories
When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: $2 at tinyurl.com/3euz52wy
What to expect: Spooky stories and s'mores
* * * *
What: Howl-o-ween II
When: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Costume party with treats for humans and dogs
* * * *
What: Ruff Love Rescue 25th annual DogFest
When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Level Cross Community Center, 112 Branson Mills Road, Randleman
Admission: Free with donations accepted. $5 nail trims, $25 microchips
What to expect: Pet contests, pet photos, kids activities, face painting, DJ, raffle, food vendors and more
Information: tinyurl.com/mrynukv2
* * * *
What: Kernersville Haunted Movie Night
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St., Kernersville
Admission: Free
What to expect: "The Nightmare Before Christmas," food trucks
Information: tinyurl.com/3dpz4wc3
* * * *
What: Boo at the Zoo
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23
Where: NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro
Admission: $8 non-members, $5 members (not included with general admission)
What to expect: Trick-or-treating, games, entertainment, costume contest
Information: nczoo.org/events/boo-nc-zoo
* * * *
What: Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival
When: 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: Quaker Lake Camp, 1503 NC Highway 62 E, Climax
Admission: $4 cash
What to expect: Hayrides, pumpkin painting, inflatables, canoeing, pumpkin smashing, live music, games and more
Information: tinyurl.com/4wk4wtsc
* * * *
What: Spooky Hoopla
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point
Admission: Free
What to expect: Trunk-or-treat, hayride, haunted trail
Information: tinyurl.com/5adxfau5
* * * *
What: Pumpkin Decorating in the Park
When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point
Admission: Free
Information: tinyurl.com/3pdnsx6y
* * * *
What: Ghost Stories in the Park
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point
Admission: Free
What to expect: Ghost stories from Cynthia Moore Brown, snacks, crafts
Information: tinyurl.com/2p8ca69d
* * * *
What: Fall Music Fest
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield
Admission: $25 for adults, $10 ages 7-15, free 7 and younger
What to expect: Live music with Olivia Moore (2:15-3 p.m.), Justin Reid (3:20-4:10 p.m.) and Bandemic (4:30-5:45 p.m.); food trucks, small animals and more
Information: tinyurl.com/yp4w9c9x
* * * *
What: Friday Flicks Present "Halloweentown"
When: 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Outdoor rated G film, bring chairs or blankets, bring picnics
Information: greensborodowntownparks.org
* * * *
What: Burlington Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt
What: 5 p.m. Oct. 21-28
When: Historic Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington
Admission: Free
What to expect: Scavenger hunt downtown with trick-or-treating, inflatables and more
Information: tinyurl.com/bduszkmj
* * * *
What: Legends & Lore
When: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 29
Where: Conservator’s Center, Burlington
Admission: $26 at animalparknc.org/events/howloween
What to expect: Legends and history with animal calls in the night (for ages 14 and older)
Information: animalparknc.org/events
* * * *
What: Denton Farmpark Fall Festival
When: 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29
Where: Denton Farmpark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton
Admission: $8 park admission and $10 train ride for adults, $5 for younger than 12, preschool age free (cash only)
What to expect: Train rides, crafts, food, live music, hay rides, petting zoo, inflatables, rides, face painting, more
Information: dentonfarmpark.com
* * * *
What: Howl-O-Ween
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30
Where: Conservator’s Center, Burlington
Admission: $16 for 12 and older, $14 for 3-11, free younger than 3
What to expect: Self-guided safari, trunk-or-treat for kids, Howl-O-Ween Nature Trails
Information: animalparknc.org/events/howloween
* * * *
What: Dark at the Park
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct 29
Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St., Burlington
Admission: Free admission. Haunted Stadium costs extra.
What to expect: Burlington Sock Puppets will host trick-or-treating, live performances, fireworks and more, along with a Haunted Stadium
Information: tinyurl.com/y4mem2x3
* * * *
What: Día de los Muertos
When: Oct. 29-Nov. 5
Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point
Admission: Free
What to expect: History of Day of the Dead, altar display
Information: highpointnc.gov/2329/Museum
* * * *
What: Trunk-or-Treat
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Windsor Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Candy, costumes, decorated cars
* * * *
What: Pumpkin Smash
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5
Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro
Admission: Free
What to expect: Don't trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event.