Fall fun: Haunted attractions, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more in and around Greensboro

Fall is here, and it's time to hit the corn mazes, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and more.

We rounded up a list of haunted attractions, as well as upcoming fall events, including:

Ongoing

What: Woods of Terror

When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: 5601 North Church St., Greensboro

Admission: $30-$45, $45-$60 for fast pass and $60-$75 for all access

What to expect: 13 attractions and more

* * * *

What: Spookywoods 2022

When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: Kersey Valley, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

Admission: $30, $55 for fast pass, $75 for immediate access and photos

What to expect: Recommended for 13 and older. Drive-through haunted trail to enter, 16 haunted attractions, more

* * * *

What: J. Razz & Tazz Farm

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday (Haunted Forest not open on Sunday)

Where: 180 Painter Lakes Road, Gibsonville

Admission: Cash only. Big Corn Maze — $9 for 12 and older, $5 for 4-11 and free for 3 and younger; Play area — $10 for 2 and older; Halloween Light Show — $10 for 4 and older

What to expect: Corn maze, mini maze, corn bins, playground, trike track, haystack mountain

* * * *

What: Horror House

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 8, 22, 28

Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield

Admission: $15

What to expect: Five indoor haunted environments

* * * *

What: Maize Adventure

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30

Where: 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale

Admission: $25 for 4 and older, $10 for 65 and older at maizeadventure.com/calendar

What to expect: Corn maze, train rides, games, mega slide, jumping pillows and more

* * * *

What: Fall on the Farm at Smith Hollow Farm

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Nov. 6

Where: 5920 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville

Admission: $15. Kids younger than 2 are free. Some rides cost extra.

What to expect: Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, animal viewing and more

* * * *

What: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail

When: Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 27-31 and Nov. 4-5

Where: 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove

Admission: $35 general admission with Zombie Shoot or $50 for fast pass and Zombie Shoot at tinyurl.com/2pvx5k4k

* * * *

What: Armstrong Artisan Farm Fall Activities

When: Corn maze and fall festival 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5; Night Maze 7-11 p.m. Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 28-29; and Spooky Maze Oct. 21-22

Where: 1499 Brook Cove Road, Walnut Cove

What to expect: Corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin patches, petting zoo, jumping pillow, apple cannons, pumpking bowling and more

Admission: $12 for adults and $10 for kids; $10 for Night Corn Maze, $10 for Spooky Maze

* * * *

What: Ghost Train Halloween Festival at Tweetsie Railroad

When: Now through Oct. 29 (Friday and Saturday nights)

Where: Blowing Rock

Admission: $52 for 13 and older and $35 for ages 3-12

What to expect: Haunted park with Ghost Train

* * * *

What: Hacker House Haunted House 2002

When: Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29

Where: 188 Hacker House Trail, Pilot Mountain

Admission: $25 ($20 on Oct. 31) at hackerhouse.ticketleap.com

* * * *

What: The Corntacular Adventure

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Where: Harvests Ridge Farm, 545 Service Road, Ruffin

Admission: $12 and 2 and younger are free. Corn cannon costs extra.

What to expect: Corn maze, jumping pillow, slide, barrel train, hay ride, corn box, ball pit and more.

Events

What: Fall Festival

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: 7289 Wyatt Drive, Summerfield

Admission: $5 per car

What to expect: Pumpkin patch, hayrides, children's activities, food truck, more

* * * *

What: Bur-Mil Park Fall Festival

When: 10 .m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: Bur-Mil-Park, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Kids activities, face painting, hay ride, bounce slides, vendors, food trucks, more

* * * *

What: Seventh annual Fall on the Farm

When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8

Where: A Fairview Farm, 3053 Fairview Farm Road, Asheboro

Admission: $5 for adults with 12 and younger free, $3 hay rides with 2 and younger free

What to expect: Live music, food vendors, bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, animals and more.

* * * *

What: Trunk-or-Treat

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Candy, costumes, decorated cars

* * * *

What: Vampire Ball

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Teen event with costume contest, dancing, games, snacks, candy

* * * *

What: Greensboro Youth Council's Ghoulash!

When: 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Scare-free event with candy, games, costume contest, more

* * * *

What: SpookyFest

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 22

Where: Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Drop off kids 5-12 for games, prizes, costume contest for each age. Pick kids up at 4:45 p.m.

* * * *

What: Halloween Hoopla

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: games, crafts, prizes, more

* * * *

What: Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Fall Dance

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: An inclusive fall dance for those 13 and older with all abilities

* * * *

What: Creepy Creatures

When: 10-11 a.m. Oct. 29

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

Admission: $2 per family. Register at tinyurl.com/3euz52wy.

What to expect: An hour of interactive learning for kids "creepy creatures" in nature

* * * *

What: Costume Paddle

When: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

Admission: $15 to rent one-person kayak, $25 for two-person kayak or $8 launch fee if you bring your own kayak

What to expect: Come in costume for a kayak paddle. Boats can be decorated, too. Children younger than 13 must be in a two-person boat with an adult.

* * * *

What: Spooky Stories

When: 5-6 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

What to expect: Spooky stories and s'mores

* * * *

What: Howl-o-ween II

When: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Costume party with treats for humans and dogs

* * * *

What: Ruff Love Rescue 25th annual DogFest

When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Level Cross Community Center, 112 Branson Mills Road, Randleman

Admission: Free with donations accepted. $5 nail trims, $25 microchips

What to expect: Pet contests, pet photos, kids activities, face painting, DJ, raffle, food vendors and more

* * * *

What: Kernersville Haunted Movie Night

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St., Kernersville

Admission: Free

What to expect: "The Nightmare Before Christmas," food trucks

* * * *

What: Boo at the Zoo

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23

Where: NC Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro

Admission: $8 non-members, $5 members (not included with general admission)

What to expect: Trick-or-treating, games, entertainment, costume contest

* * * *

What: Quaker Lake Pumpkin Festival

When: 2-6:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: Quaker Lake Camp, 1503 NC Highway 62 E, Climax

Admission: $4 cash

What to expect: Hayrides, pumpkin painting, inflatables, canoeing, pumpkin smashing, live music, games and more

* * * *

What: Spooky Hoopla

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point

Admission: Free

What to expect: Trunk-or-treat, hayride, haunted trail

* * * *

What: Pumpkin Decorating in the Park

When: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Admission: Free

* * * *

What: Ghost Stories in the Park

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Admission: Free

What to expect: Ghost stories from Cynthia Moore Brown, snacks, crafts

* * * *

What: Fall Music Fest

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield

Admission: $25 for adults, $10 ages 7-15, free 7 and younger

What to expect: Live music with Olivia Moore (2:15-3 p.m.), Justin Reid (3:20-4:10 p.m.) and Bandemic (4:30-5:45 p.m.); food trucks, small animals and more

* * * *

What: Friday Flicks Present "Halloweentown"

When: 5-11 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Outdoor rated G film, bring chairs or blankets, bring picnics

* * * *

What: Burlington Monster Mash Scavenger Hunt

What: 5 p.m. Oct. 21-28

When: Historic Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

Admission: Free

What to expect: Scavenger hunt downtown with trick-or-treating, inflatables and more

* * * *

What: Legends & Lore

When: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, 29

Where: Conservator’s Center, Burlington

What to expect: Legends and history with animal calls in the night (for ages 14 and older)

* * * *

What: Denton Farmpark Fall Festival

When: 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29

Where: Denton Farmpark, 1072 Cranford Road, Denton

Admission: $8 park admission and $10 train ride for adults, $5 for younger than 12, preschool age free (cash only)

What to expect: Train rides, crafts, food, live music, hay rides, petting zoo, inflatables, rides, face painting, more

* * * *

What: Howl-O-Ween

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29-30

Where: Conservator’s Center, Burlington

Admission: $16 for 12 and older, $14 for 3-11, free younger than 3

What to expect: Self-guided safari, trunk-or-treat for kids, Howl-O-Ween Nature Trails

* * * *

What: Dark at the Park

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct 29

Where: Burlington Athletic Stadium, 1450 Graham St., Burlington

Admission: Free admission. Haunted Stadium costs extra.

What to expect: Burlington Sock Puppets will host trick-or-treating, live performances, fireworks and more, along with a Haunted Stadium

* * * *

What: Día de los Muertos

When: Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Where: High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Admission: Free

What to expect: History of Day of the Dead, altar display

* * * *

What: Trunk-or-Treat

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Windsor Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Candy, costumes, decorated cars

* * * *

What: Pumpkin Smash

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 5

Where: Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro

Admission: Free

What to expect: Don't trash your pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. Bring them to this smashing event. Pumpkins will be composted after the event.