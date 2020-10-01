Fall TV 2020: 4 things to know about a very different kind of season

Rumors of television's COVID-related demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Yes, there will be a fall TV season this year. It will just look a lot different. (Example: For the first time in nearly 20 years, "Survivor" isn't part of the CBS fall lineup).

With that in mind, we present a cursory overview of the current state of the television industry and how it impacts what you can watch in the coming months. Here are four important things to know about fall TV programming:

1. Plan on late arrivals: Because of production delays, most new and returning scripted series won't make their traditional September debuts. Many hadn't even been scheduled as of this writing. The few that are scheduled — such as NBC's "This Is Us" and "The Blacklist" — won't premiere until early-to-mid-November. Our advice: Refer often to the ever-changing fall TV calendar.

2. Hand-me-downs galore: With so many holes to fill, the networks will rely on shows imported from other platforms, or countries. CBS, for example, is airing "Star Trek: Discovery," from the CBS All Access streaming site, and "One Day at a Time," a comedy reboot that originated on Netflix, was canceled and then made its way to Pop TV. Meanwhile, Fox has "L.A.'s Finest," a crime drama that originally aired on the Spectrum cable system.