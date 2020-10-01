Fall TV 2020: The 7 TV shows you should watch this fall

In mid-May, just two months or so into the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., we launched our summer TV preview with more than a little concern that we might, at some point in the not-too-distant future, run out of television. Now, as we turn our attention to fall — boy, time flies in a crisis — it increasingly seems as though those fears were misplaced.
With film and TV production (haltingly) starting to resume, under health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, we're still a long way off from the fire hydrant of content we've become used to in the years of "peak TV."
But a combination of quarantine productions, foreign imports and unscripted and animated series, along with the streamers' and cable networks' long production pipeline, means that there's plenty in the hopper to hold you over as the days get shorter and the weather cools off.
Here are some of the TV shows we'll be watching this fall — and that you should be watching, too.
'Monsterland'
Horror and fantasy allows us to examine our humanity — and inhumanity — in particularly poignant ways, and recent films and TV shows such as "Get Out" and "Lovecraft Country" have set a high bar.
This anthology series, based on Nathan Ballingrud's collection of short stories, "North American Lake Monsters," boasts an impressive cast and promises encounters with "mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts." Ballingrud's work has been noted for being dark, fraught and challenging, so it will be interesting to see how that is adapted for TV. (Hulu, Oct. 2) — Tracy Brown
'The Right Stuff'
This account of America's first astronauts, first popularized in Tom Wolfe's bestselling book and dramatized in Philip Kaufman's 1983 film featuring an all-star cast, will be revisited in a new series from National Geographic. The eight-episode project will air on Disney+ and launch with a two-episode debut Oct. 9.
Unlike the film, the cast of astronauts here is composed of relative unknowns: Patrick J. Adams ("Suits") plays Major John Glenn, while Jake McDorman ("Limitless") plays Commander Alan Shepard. Leonardo DiCaprio joins showrunner Mark Lafferty ("Castle Rock") and others as an executive producer on the series. (Disney+, Oct. 9) — Greg Braxton
'Roadkill'
Back when Hugh Laurie ("House") was avoiding engagement to Honoria Glossop and doing disastrous favors for Gussie Fink-Nottle opposite Stephen Fry in "Jeeves & Wooster," one would not have predicted for him a future playing antiheroes and villains.
In this story of post-shame politics from playwright and screenwriter David Hare ("Collateral"), Laurie, as far as I can make out from the press release, plays a compromised conservative British politician coming under public scrutiny and not caring a jot. It probably has to do with Boris Johnson, but no one is going to stop you from bringing that metaphor closer to home. With Helen "Narcissa Malfoy" McCrory as the prime minister. (PBS, Nov. 1) — Robert Lloyd
'The Crown'
The last time we caught up with the Windsors — 1,000 years ago, in 2019 — Prince Charles was falling hard for Camilla and Queen Elizabeth was grappling with middle age. When "The Crown" returns for its fourth season on Nov. 15, the lavish drama will dive headlong into the scandal-plagued Diana years.
Based on the recent teaser trailer, the series has evidently spared no expense in re-creating the Princess of Wales' ginormous wedding dress (or her iconic feathered bob). "The Crown" has thrived when dramatizing less familiar moments in the lives of the royals; it will be fascinating to see how creator Peter Morgan navigates this more recent, exhaustively chronicled chapter of British history. (Netflix, Nov. 15) — Meredith Blake
'Emily in Paris'
With the number of times I've written about "Younger," it's no secret that I'm a champion of the glossy romantic comedy. So of course I've been counting down to the debut of "Emily in Paris," the latest series from Darren Star ("Sex and the City," "Younger") and his frequent collaborator, costume designer Patricia Field (also of "Ugly Betty" and "The Devil Wears Prada").
The underrated Lily Collins, also a series producer, plays Emily, who moves to the City of Light for a new job. These 10 episodes were shot on location throughout France — and probably through a metaphorical rose-colored lens. But right now, a highly compartmentalized half-hour of hijinks in heels is the escapist entertainment I crave. (Netflix, TBA) — Ashley Lee
'Moonbase 8'
There will be fancier sci-fi shows and starrier super-casts, but on paper this sitcom created by and starring three great weirdos of modern comedy looks to be just my bag of cats. Even if it turns out to be awful by conventional standards of art and taste, there's no way it won't be interesting, and likely great.
Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly play would-be astronauts living in a lunar simulator in the Arizona desert and hoping to qualify to go to the moon. Fourth cocreator Jonathan Krisel ("Portlandia," "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!") directs. A pre-COVID production, but isolation is conveniently a theme we're living through. (Showtime, TBA) — Robert Lloyd
'Selena: The Series'
After nearly two years of waiting — and waiting! — Netflix's series about Selena Quintanilla will finally make its debut this fall. Billed as a coming-of-age story, the series stars "The Walking Dead's" Christian Serratos as the late Mexican American singer and will chronicle her rise to becoming the queen of Tejano music. It arrives 23 years after the release of the Oscar-nominated biographical film, which launched the acting career of Jennifer Lopez.
The Quintanilla family, who have always been protective of the singer's name and image, are on board as executive producers, so it'll be interesting to see how much more revelatory the series will be than the classic biopic. But there's little doubt the soundtrack will have viewers Bidi Bidi Bom Bom-ing a lot in quarantine. (Netflix, TBA) — Yvonne Villarreal
