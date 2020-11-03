 Skip to main content
Feast on this: Central Carolina Fair offers a drive-thru food fest next week
Feast on this: Central Carolina Fair offers a drive-thru food fest next week

Although the Central Carolina Fair was canceled earlier this year, you can still get your fill of fair food.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host the "Central Carolina Fair Drive-thru Food Fest" from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 13-15 in the Coliseum parking lot.

The same food vendors from Michael’s Amusements that line the midway of the fair each year will be represented at the drive-thru event.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Enter the Coliseum parking lot from Ellington Street and drive up to place food orders with a server.
  • Drivers and passengers must remain in the vehicle.
  • No "walk up" orders will be accepted.
  • Sales are cash only.
  • Food will be delivered to each vehicle.

Find more information at greensborocoliseum.com.

