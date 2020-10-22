Femininity and the abstract truth: Paintings by North Carolina women on view in extended show at GreenHill

The recent easing of pandemic-related business restrictions has allowed the reopening of museums and visual art centers across the state. The shift seems reasonable in this case, since most such venues are rarely crowded except during receptions and other special events.

Among those that have reopened with reasonable masking and social-distancing guidelines in place is GreenHill, which I recently visited for the first time since before the shutdown.

The center’s exhibition “North Carolina Women Abstract Painters” opened in February and was about midway through its originally scheduled run when it was forced to shut down. I hadn’t seen it, so I was glad to learn it had been extended into early November.

The show brings together recent paintings and other works by five artists whose work includes no overt figural content and steers clear of the contentious political issues engaged by much current art. In the latter respect, it offers a respite from the pressing concerns that have dominated most of our lives in recent months. Viewers are likely to find it calming, if occasionally bland.