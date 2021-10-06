Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade returning to downtown Greensboro this year

GREENSBORO — After a holiday season changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown in December will bring back the Festival of Lights and the Holiday Parade.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. on Wednesday announced the return of traditional holiday events this year. The 2021 programming will include the Festival of Lights on Dec. 3 and the Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, as well as additional experiences introduced last year during the reimagined holiday season.

“I can’t even begin to express how excited I am to welcome holiday tradition back to Downtown Greensboro,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.

“While we were able to provide innovative ideas to celebrate last year, there’s nothing more special than the Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade," Matheny said. "I look forward to welcoming the community back to the center city to kick-off the holiday season in a spectacular way.”

Allegacy will present Downtown in December events.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Downtown Greensboro to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our community, family and friends,” Chrystal Parnell, Allegacy senior vice president of marketing, said in the announcement.