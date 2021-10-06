Festival of Lights, Holiday Parade returning to downtown Greensboro this year

GREENSBORO — After a holiday season changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown in December will bring back the Festival of Lights and the Holiday Parade.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. on Wednesday announced the return of traditional holiday events this year. The 2021 programming will include the Festival of Lights on Dec. 3 and the Holiday Parade on Dec. 4, as well as additional experiences introduced last year during the reimagined holiday season.
“I can’t even begin to express how excited I am to welcome holiday tradition back to Downtown Greensboro,” Zack Matheny, DGI president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.
“While we were able to provide innovative ideas to celebrate last year, there’s nothing more special than the Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade," Matheny said. "I look forward to welcoming the community back to the center city to kick-off the holiday season in a spectacular way.”
Allegacy will present Downtown in December events.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with Downtown Greensboro to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our community, family and friends,” Chrystal Parnell, Allegacy senior vice president of marketing, said in the announcement.
“Our sponsorship of ‘Downtown in December’ and other events throughout the year allows us the incredible opportunity to support and encourage folks to visit downtown Greensboro to support the many businesses and restaurants that are the backbone of our community," Parnell said.
The Festival of Lights has been a holiday tradition for more than 30 years.
This year’s festival, scheduled for Dec. 3, will include holiday favorites such as the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street.
Enjoy a laser show at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Elm Street. Find Santa in Hamburger Square. Roast marshmallows along the way.
Restaurants and retailers will be open late.
The next morning, Dec. 4, marks the return of the Greensboro Holiday Parade.
A downtown tradition for more than 40 years, the parade will once again feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best marching bands.
To participate in this year’s parade, complete an online entry form by clicking on "Holiday Parade" at www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events.
Here are the other events planned for Downtown in December. More details can be found at www.downtownindecember.org.
PIEDMONT WINTERFEST: Nov. 19-Jan. 30.
The outdoor ice rink once again will be in the parking lot off East Lewis Street (near SouthEnd Brewing and Fat Tuesday).
MERRY MADNESS PASSPORT: Nov. 27-Dec. 24.
After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt also will receive $500. Entries are received via the Downtown Greensboro app.
HOLIDAY WINDOW DECORATING: Nov. 27-Dec. 24.
Take a stroll through downtown and vote for your favorite window display beginning on Small Business Saturday.
TINSEL TOWN: Dec. 3-31.
Organizers are hoping for 100 trees to be purchased and uniquely decorated by a local corporation, group, nonprofit or family. The free walk-thru event will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in LeBauer Park.
The community can vote for their favorite trees and the top five vote-getters will receive $500 donations to the nonprofit of their choice.
PEPPERMINT ALLEY: Dec. 3-31.
Take a walk along Peppermint Alley and enjoy holiday decorations in a setting perfect for selfies. It will be located in the alley next to Boxcar Arcade in the Southend.
SANTA AT THE BILTMORE HOTEL: Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 17-19.
Visit Santa at The Biltmore Hotel. Like last year, Santa visits will require advanced reservations online. Safety precautions, including a plexiglass screen, will be in place to ensure a socially responsible visit with Santa.
SANTACON BAR CRAWL: Dec. 11.
Dress up in your favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater and bar crawl to participating downtown businesses during Otis & Wawa’s sixth annual SantaCon fundraiser. Proceeds and donations will be given to a local nonprofit organization for Kidsmas Miracle. Tickets can be purchased online.
DGI is seeking volunteers to help with these events. Click the volunteer link at www.downtownindecember.org to sign up.