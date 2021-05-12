Amazon Prime series that premieres May 14 features young actress from Winston-Salem

With a home in Winston-Salem and another in California, 11-year-old Mychal-Bella Bowman has the best of two worlds.
“In California, I have my friends, and in North Carolina, I have my family,” Mychal-Bella said.
And life is about to get even sweeter for the young actress.
“The Underground Railroad,” an Amazon Prime Video series, will premiere May 14 on the streaming service.
Mychal-Bella plays Grace, a lead role, in this drama that is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead.
The series chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. It is set in an alternate version of the 19th century in which the Underground Railroad is a literal underground train system used to transport escaped slaves to freedom up north. It was filmed in Savannah, Ga.
Grace’s character was not in the original book but was created by the series’ director Barry Jenkins for this adaptation. Other cast members include Thuso Mbedu (Cora), Chase Dillon (Homer) and Joel Edgerton (Ridgeway). Executive producers include Jenkins and Brad Pitt.
Born in Winston-Salem, Mychal-Bella (whose first name is pronounced Michael) was modeling at age 2 — first an educational print campaign advocating literacy, followed by other print campaigns. In her early school years, she attended Forsyth Country Day School and Salem Montessori School.
At the age of 5, in February 2015, she moved to L.A. to pursue an acting career and now attends school in California.
She has appeared in commercials, including ones for Nissan, Hidden Valley, Walmart, Food Lion and Disney. Currently, she is featured as a cover girl for five international campaigns — Target, Gap, Champion, Nordstrom and Hibbett Sports. She has also appeared in TV shows such as “Togetherness,” “Hidden Springs,” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.”
Philanthropy is important to Mychal-Bella, and she likes to give back.
She advocates for causes including preventing homelessness and stopping bullying, which she said she experienced when she was much younger.
When she’s not acting or modeling, Mychal-Bella likes to longboard, swim, surf, roller skate, as well as play the piano, guitar and violin.
Ereka Scales, Mychal-Bella’s mother, said Jenkins has said that her daughter “plays but when it’s time to turn that off, she does what she’s supposed to do. Then she gets back to being a kid.”
The best advice Mychal-Bella has for her peers is to be themselves.
“Stay confident, and don’t listen to what anybody else says about you,” she said. “Do what you want. Anyone can be whatever they want to be.”
Grace and Venus
Scales said she and her daughter cannot discuss the character Grace in detail because of a non-disclosure agreement.
But Mychal-Bella did say that Grace is a confident, smart and empowering person.
“She taught herself how to read and write,” Mychal-Bella said. “Most colored kids back in the Underground Railroad time frame didn’t really have that source of education, and Grace taught her own self how to read, which is really cool.”
Mychal-Bella appears in four episodes of season 1, one of which is all about Grace and is entitled “Grace.”
“It’s kind of like one of a kind,” she said. “It was amazing.”
Her favorite part about being a part of the series is the friendships formed on the set.
“The cast and crew was like family,” she said. “We knew them all the way to Barry (Jenkins). It was just awesome.”
Not long after filming finished for her role as Grace in “The Underground Railroad,” Mychal-Bella got the part of Venus in “Queens,” ABC’s hip-hop drama pilot written by Zahar McGee and directed by Tim Story.
“Venus is a very nice, confident kid,” Mychal-Bella said. “She’s not afraid to speak her mind. She’s kind of like me.”
Scales said that her daughter booked the “Queens” project from the casting director who casted her on “The Underground Railroad.”
“They said her performance and her work ethics was so great, and they remembered her,” Scales said.
According to news reports, “Queens” focuses on four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches — a ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.
It’s unclear when the pilot will air.
For some reason, all the roles her daughter gets are empowering, Scales said.
“It’s really like a prototype of Mychal,” she said. “It’s really easy for her to deliver because it’s her.”
