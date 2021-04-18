Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for April 18-25

MONDAY: The first responders of “9-1-1” return from their midseason hiatus and, as usual, there’s chaos. Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly freeway pileup. Meanwhile, Maddie goes into labor at an inopportune time. (8 p.m., Fox).

TUESDAY: Yes, even the crabbing industry has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Shot last winter, season 17 of “Deadliest Catch” begins with the captains banding together to save the fishery and their way of life in a year where nothing seems normal. (8 p.m., Discovery).

TUESDAY: The twisty new psychological mystery “Cruel Summer” follows two young characters: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who suddenly goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is implicated in Kate’s disappearance. But perceptions might be deceiving. (9 p.m., Freeform).

WEDNESDAY: “Sasquatch” is a three-part true-crime documentary that follows investigative journalist David Holthouse as he attempts to crack a bizarre, 25-year-old triple homicide in Northern California that some believe was the work of the mythical creature Bigfoot. The truth might be even scarier. (Hulu).