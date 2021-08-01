Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 1-7

DON’T MISS: “Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” — As the country continues to grapple with its racial history, this compelling documentary series chronicles Barack Obama’s youth, his rise in politics and his challenging eight-year presidency. Over three parts, it examines how his ascension to the White House was a historic step forward for the United States, but also exposed the lingering need to address issues of racial justice and the country’s checkered past. And through a present-day lens, it strives to reflect on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced. (9 p.m. Tuesday, HBO).

Other bets

SUNDAY: From executive producer Cedric the Entertainer comes the new dramedy series “Johnson.” It follows four Atlanta-based Black men who met in grade school and have been best friends ever since — and they all happen to have the same last name — Johnson. But, hey, no relation. (8 p.m., Bounce).

MONDAY: It’s time for those pressure-packed hometown visits on “The Bachelorette.” With the stakes so high, Katie has a tense fallout with one of the guys. Can she patch things up enough to convince him (and herself) to stay — or is she ready to call it quits? (8 p.m., ABC).