Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-22

SUNDAY: “The White Lotus,” this summer’s most addictive drama series, finishes off its run and it’s time for our ultra-wealthy, self-centered tourists to check out of their luxury Maui hotel. It’s also time to find who was in that coffin being loaded onto the plane. (9 p.m., HBO).

MONDAY: The pandemic robbed viewers of “Bachelor in Paradise” last summer. Ready or not, the steamy dating series returns to the beach as a new group of sexy singles seek a second — or even a third — chance at romance. (8 p.m., ABC).

TUESDAY: Uh oh, it’s the Season 1 finale of “Superman & Lois” and, apparently, Superman’s worst nightmare is about to come to life as he finds himself up against his Kryptonian half-brother Tal-Rho. Meanwhile, Lois confronts Leslie Larr. (9 p.m., The CW).

TUESDAY: The heat is on in the culinary smackdown “Chopped: Playing With Fire.” Four standout live-fire cooks vie for the last spot in the tournament’s finale. (9 p.m., Food Network).