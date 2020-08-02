DON’T MISS: “Hiroshima: 75 Years Later” — This two-hour documentary is described as “a highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history.” It recalls the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime on Aug. 6, 1945, and the end of World War II. (9 p.m. Sunday, History Channel).
Other bets:
SUNDAY: In “Fridge Wars,” two chefs compete to see who can whip up the best meals — using only the ingredients that host Emma Hunter has raided from the refrigerators of unsuspecting families. (8 p.m., The CW).
MONDAY: “I May Destroy You”— Arabella’s bloated social media presence finds her more glued to her phone than ever, perpetually internalizing the stress of her followers. (9 p.m., HBO).
MONDAY: How’s this for a sugary spinoff? In “Chopped: Sweets,” four bold pastry artists race to make mouthwatering treats from baskets of baffling ingredients. (10 p.m., Food Network).
TUESDAY: “America’s Got Talent” takes a break from its current competition to celebrate 15 years of entertainment. The retrospective special features some of the biggest viral acts over the years. (8 p.m., NBC).
WEDNESDAY: For only the second time in 22 seasons — and for the first time since 2006 — “Big Brother” features an all-star cast. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host. (9 p.m., CBS).
WEDNESDAY: The new drama series “Coroner” follows Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), a young woman whose life is upended by the untimely death of her husband. Seeking to change her professional focus, she becomes the coroner in Toronto. (9 p.m., The CW).
THURSDAY: For the new film “An American Pickle,” Seth Rogen plays two roles in a wildly offbeat tale about a factory worker who, in 1920, falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. He emerges in present day Brooklyn, where he meets his great grandson — a computer coder whom he can’t even begin to understand. (HBO Max).
FRIDAY: “Howard” is a revelatory documentary about Howard Ashman, the late lyricist behind Disney classics like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid.” (Disney+).
SATURDAY: Clint Eastwood directed the 2019 drama “Richard Jewell.” The film depicts the true story of security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), who found a bomb during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta and was hailed as a hero, only to later become a suspect. The cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde. (8 p.m., HBO).
