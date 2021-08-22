Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 22-28

DON’T MISS: “The Walking Dead” — It’s the beginning of the end as the zombie sensation kicks off the first part of its 11th and final season. In the gasp-inducing opener, Alexandria has been left ravaged by the Whisperers. With food supplies quickly dwindling and tensions on the rise, Maggie proposes a new plan that some view as a suicide mission. It’s a terrifying journey that has the survivors — joined by reformed baddie Negan — making their way through a dark subway tunnel under Washington, D.C. (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC).

OTHER BETS

SUNDAY: Set in the 1850s, the harrowing new drama “Chapelwaite” follows a sea captain (Adrien Brody), who moves with his three children to a seemingly sleepy town in Maine after the death of his wife. But then scary things begin to happen. The series is adapted from Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” (10 p.m., Epix).

MONDAY: On “The Ultimate Surfer,” 14 up-and-coming wave-riders train and compete at a state-of-the-art surf ranch, powered by human-made wave technology. The last man and woman standing each win $100,000 and a chance to appear on the World Surf League Championship Tour. (10 p.m., ABC).