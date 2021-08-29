Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 29-Sept. 4

TUESDAY: Organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back with a new show — “Sparking Joy.” Over three episodes, she brings her tidying tactics to people struggling to balance their work and personal lives. (Netflix).

WEDNESDAY: On “Riverdale,” Cheryl enlists the help of Archie and others after learning there’s palladium underneath her maple groves. Also, Betty and Alice confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. (8 p.m., The CW).

THURSDAY: Toes will tap and heads will bop as the “CMA Summer Jam” comes our way. Some of country music’s biggest stars perform in the three-hour special, including Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and more. (8 p.m., ABC).

THURSDAY: Brace yourselves for more supernatural shenanigans as “What We Do in the Shadows” returns for another completely batty season. In the opener, our sharp-toothed housemates are in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that — yikes! — he’s a vampire killer. (10 p.m., FX).