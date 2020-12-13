Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Dec. 13-19

MONDAY: Singer Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas are on hand for the 17th annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir," an hourlong Americana-themed special that celebrates holiday traditions, songs and stories. (9 p.m., PBS; BYUtv will air the full 90-minute concert Dec. 17).

TUESDAY: Kevin Bacon and Eve host "Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change." It's a star-studded concert benefiting the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund and WhyHunger. Among the artists appearing are Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Ringo Starr, Sara Bareilles, Sheryl Crow and Bon Jovi. (8 p.m., CBS).

WEDNESDAY: Another edition of "The Masked Singer" comes to a close with the crowning (and unmasking) of a new champion. But not before a bloated two-hour finale stuffed with clips of the best moments and performances from the entire season. (8 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: As the sci-fi drama series "The Expanse" launches a new season, the crew of the Rocinante and their allies confront the sins of their past, while Marco Inaros delivers an attack that will alter the future of Earth, Mars, the Belt and the worlds beyond the Ring. (Amazon Prime).