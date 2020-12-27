Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Other bets

SUNDAY: Ready for another guessing game? Brace yourself for "The Masked Dancer." Craig Robinson hosts a spinoff that features costumed celebrities busting some moves in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale. (8 p.m., Fox).

MONDAY: A dozen young chefs face off in the latest edition of the "Kids Baking Championship." In the opener, they create colorful brushstroke mini cheesecakes. (9 p.m., Food Network).

TUESDAY: "Laura Ingalls Wilder: American Masters" examines the life and work of the pioneer author who gave us the “Little House on the Prairie" book series. Included: interviews with stars from the TV show the books inspired, as well as experts, scholars and notable authors. (9 p.m., PBS).

WEDNESDAY: Here's a very different kind of culinary competition: In "Best Leftovers Ever!" home cooks are challenged to transform tired leftovers into tantalizing — and edible — new dishes. Who knew, for example, that you could make a decadent pasta our of day-old fries? (Netflix).