Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Feb. 21-27

MONDAY: Eleven highly creative contestants are ready to whip up all kinds of sweet treats in a new season of the "Spring Baking Championship." The good news is that watching the show from your sofa does not lead to extra calories. (9 p.m., Food Network).

TUESDAY: Ready for a "Tool Time" reunion? In "Assembly Required," Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who starred together in "Home Improvement," welcome talented makers who compete to create mind-blowing builds. Among their crazy inventions: a combo ice melter/leaf blower and a barbecue bicycle. (10 p.m., History).

WEDNESDAY: In the new series "Ginny & Georgia," angsty teen Ginny (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn't measure up to her free-spirited, 30-year-old mother Georgia (Brianne Howey). Now, after many nomadic years, mom seeks to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family a normal life. Of course, plenty of drama ensues. (Netflix).

WEDNESDAY: "I help the dogs no one else will," declares Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette in "Canine Intervention." The new series follows Leverette as he uses his distinctive methods to help pooches — and their owners — correct a variety of behavioral issues so they can lead a harmonious life. (Netflix).