Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Feb. 7-13

MONDAY: On the season premiere of "Black Lightning," Jefferson Pierce is still mourning the death of his longtime friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi is presented with an interesting opportunity, and Lynn and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. (9 p.m., The CW).

TUESDAY: "The Food That Built America" returns for its second delectable season. It's a documentary series that delves into the history behind the titans who fought their way to the top of the food chain and the rivalries involving big brands such as Pizza Hut, Oreo, Kraft, McDonalds, Cheetos and more. (10 p.m., History Channel).

WEDNESDAY: The reality competition "Tough As Nails" returns with 12 new blue-collar contenders bearing colorful nicknames like "Knuckles" and "Zeus." They'll take on challenges set in real-world job sites as host Phil Keoghan cheers them on. (8 p.m., CBS).

WEDNESDAY: Executive produced and narrated by Robin Roberts, “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” is a powerful new documentary that explores the history and impact of America’s first Black military pilots. Included: archival footage, interviews with some of the pilots and personal anecdotes from Roberts, whose father was a Tuskegee Airman. (8 p.m., History Channel).