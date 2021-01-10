Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Jan. 10-16

MONDAY: The documentary series "American Experience" returns with "The Codebreaker." It's the fascinating story of cryptanalyst Elizebeth Smith Friedman, who took down gangsters and Nazis and laid the foundation for modern codebreaking. A suburban wife and mother, she led a secret double life that only came to light decades after her death. (9 p.m., PBS).

TUESDAY: The season premiere of "The Resident" finds Conrad and Nic preparing for their wedding day. Meanwhile, flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of the doctors and the toll the virus took on everyone at Chastain Memorial. (8 p.m., Fox).

TUESDAY: As Season 2 of "Prodigal Son" begins, Bright's personal life is in disarray after his sister’s shocking actions during the Season 1 finale. Now, he has to "take care" of her and protect his mother from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. (9 p.m., Fox).

WEDNESDAY: Kyra Sedgwick returns to series television in the sitcom "Call Your Mother." She plays Jean, a lonely empty-nester mom whose children live thousands of miles away. Seeking a change, she decides her place is with her family and it's time to reinsert herself into their lives. (9:30 p.m., ABC).