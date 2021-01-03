Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Jan. 3-9

DON'T MISS: "Call Me Kat" — After being a key part of "The Big Bang Theory" ensemble, Mayim Bialik gets another chance to headline her own sitcom. She plays a cafe owner in Louisville, Ky., who is determined to prove to society — and her mother — that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39. Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans just might begin to veer off course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), returns to town. "Call Me Kat" is based on the BBC UK series "Miranda." The show moves to its regular Thursday time slot on Jan. 7. (8 p.m. Sunday, Fox).