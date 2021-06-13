Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 13-19

TUESDAY: “Revolution Rent” is a poignant documentary that follows Andy Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a production of the landmark musical, “Rent.” It’s the first Broadway show to be staged there by a U.S. company in more than 50 years and Señor, the son of Cuban exiles, embarks on a personal journey in his ancestral homeland. (9 p.m., HBO).

WEDNESDAY: As season two of the comedy series “Dave” begins, our title character is determined to become the next rap superstar — but at what cost? With the pressure mounting, he must decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. (10 p.m., FXX).

THURSDAY: At least Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry has “Holey Moley” to fall back on. The wacky extreme mini-golf competition, for which Curry serves as executive producer and resident golf pro, returns for another hilarious season. (9 p.m., ABC).

THURSDAY: TV’s revival craze continues as Miranda Cosgrove returns in “iCarly.” The series picks up nearly 10 years after Nickelodeon’s original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her pals navigating work, love and family in their 20s. (Paramount+).