Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 20-26

DON’T MISS: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” — Almost a year after it premiered, the compelling true-crime documentary returns with a special episode — an addendum to the story of author Michelle McNamara’s hunt for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer. Arrested in 2018, Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and murder committed in California during the 1970s and ‘80s. When he was sentenced to life in prison last August, many survivors gathered at his hearing to talk publicly about the pain they suffered and face their attacker. The episode also features another cold case that McNamara looked into before her death in 2016: the 1984 rape and murder of Kathy Lombardo in Oak Park, Ill. (10 p.m. Monday, HBO).