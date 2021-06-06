Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for June 6-13

DON’T MISS: “Loki” — The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with this six-episode series that spotlights one of its most popular characters. Taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the story finds the shape-shifting God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) assuming center stage and dealing with the Time Variance Authority — a bureaucratic organization tasked with keeping the timeline in order. Apparently, they want Loki’s help to fix all the timeline chaos he created after he absconded with the Tesseract. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. (Wednesday, Disney+).