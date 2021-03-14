Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for March 14-21

DON’T MISS: “The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards” — Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” is the host for music’s big night. Of course, we’re interested in who nabs the hardware — Beyonce leads all nominees with nine — but it’s the performances that really seize our attention. Among those taking the stage is 10-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who last played the show in 2016. She’s part of a stacked lineup that includes Bad Bunny, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Harry Styles and others. (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS; Also streaming on Paramount+).

Other bets

MONDAY: This season of “The Bachelor” has been a controversial hot mess. Just ask Chris Harrison. Mercifully, it all comes to an end tonight as leading man Matt James makes a pretty big, possibly life-changing, decision. (8 p.m., ABC).

MONDAY: “America’s Most Wanted” is the latest TV series to be brought back from the dead. The revival, hosted by journalist Elizabeth Vargas, will again offer viewers the chance to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement officials crack some of their toughest cases. (9 p.m., Fox).